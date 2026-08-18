A photo of Davido's grandmother, Mrs Nnenna Esther Adeleke, has gone viral, sparking admiration across Nigeria

Nnenna is the only Nigerian woman whose two sons became elected governors of the same state at different times

Her children include a billionaire entrepreneur and the father of one of Africa's biggest music stars

A photograph of Davido's grandmother has set the internet ablaze, with Nigerians lining up to celebrate a woman whose legacy stretches from Osun State's government house to the global music stage.

Mrs Nnenna Esther Adeleke, née Akpara, holds a distinction no other Nigerian woman can claim: two of her sons were elected governor of Osun State at different times in history.

Reactions trail Davido's grandmother, Nnenna Adeleke for raising two governors and billionaire. Photo credit@davido/governoradeleke

Source: Instagram

Her firstborn, Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, made history as the state's first elected civilian governor. Her last child, Ademola Adeleke, currently holds that same office today.

The Igbo woman behind the Adeleke dynasty

Born in Akwete, in the Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, Nnenna married Senator Ayoola Adeleke, a prominent politician from Ede, Osun State. The union fused Igbo and Yoruba heritage, producing a family whose reach would eventually extend far beyond either community.

Picture of Davido's grandmother Nnenna Adeleke surfaces. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Between the two governors, Nnenna also raised Adedeji Adeleke, a billionaire businessman who founded Adeleke University and the Pacific Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning real estate and power generation. He is Davido's father.

The Pacific Group operates three power-generating plants across Nigeria and reportedly contributes over 55% of the country's power generation. Adedeji is also the father of Grammy-nominated musician Davido, one of Africa's most recognised music exports.

Here is the Instagram post about Davido's grandmother amid Governor Adeleke's victory in Osun State:

Fans celebrate her Igbo-Yoruba legacy

The viral photo drew an outpouring of reactions from Nigerians who were clearly moved by the weight of what one woman produced.

@hollandkernizan053133 commented:

"But why unna no add Yeye Dupe Abi she no be child too"

@beautyfragranceby_dinma wrote:

"Davido father was the first son, while late tunji father was the second son and governor Ademola is the last born."

@blessedchizitere observed:

"Sharon looks like her"

@emordibendicta shared:

"she has Imades look... blood is thicker than water."

@femwils noted:

"Grandpa married Igbo, Son and Grandson also married Igbo. Great family."

@mabelasags01 added:

"Achalugo clock it jaree,. Igbo and Yoruba marriage they always produce good results from time immemorial"

Davido recalls losing mother

Legit.ng had reported that renowned Nigerian musician Davido took a trip down memory lane as he opened up about his experiences with losing loved ones.

The self-styled 001 reflected on the death of his late mother, Mrs Victoria Imade Adeleke, as he recalled the period surrounding her passing and shared some personal experiences from that time.

Beyond discussing his experiences with loss, Davido also spoke about his fashion and fragrance preferences, a revelation that caught the attention of his fans and sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng