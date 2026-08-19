Bishop Oyedepo explains how he acquired his four private jets

Bishop Oyedepo Speaks on Claims That Church Money Funded His Four Private Jets
- Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, addressed claims surrounding how he funded his four private jets
- The cleric made a firm declaration about the source of funds used to acquire his aircraft, which has sparked public debate
- Oyedepo also weighed in on wealth creation, warning his congregation against certain shortcuts to financial success
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Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has broken his silence on one of the most persistent questions surrounding his personal wealth, specifically, how he came to own four private jets.
The cleric addressed the matter while speaking to his congregation on the subject of financial success and legitimate wealth creation.
Rather than sidestep the controversy, he tackled it head-on, making a pointed declaration about the source of funds behind his aircraft.
"I've never taken a dime from this church to buy any of my planes, and I have 4 planes. I use anyone I like if one is faulty," Oyedepo said.
How Oyedepo Says He Built His Wealth
Interestingly, the clergyman revealed that acquiring a car took him considerably longer than getting access to aviation.
"It took me time to drive the first new car, but it didn't take me time to start flying," he said, offering a glimpse into the unusual trajectory of his financial journey.
Beyond addressing the jets, Oyedepo used the opportunity to counsel his audience on responsible paths to building wealth.
He cautioned strongly against betting and drug-related activities, describing them as destructive shortcuts that ultimately lead to ruin.
"You don't have to do drugs or NaijaBet. Wealth gotten by vanity shall diminish," he warned.
Watch the X video of Oyedepo speaking about his private jets
Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men", including Bishop Oyedepo.
Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Abuja-based pastor Paul Enenche's emotional reaction.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.