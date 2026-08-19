Bishop Oyedepo explains how he acquired his four private jets

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, addressed claims surrounding how he funded his four private jets

The cleric made a firm declaration about the source of funds used to acquire his aircraft, which has sparked public debate

Oyedepo also weighed in on wealth creation, warning his congregation against certain shortcuts to financial success

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has broken his silence on one of the most persistent questions surrounding his personal wealth, specifically, how he came to own four private jets.

The cleric addressed the matter while speaking to his congregation on the subject of financial success and legitimate wealth creation.

Bishop Oyedepo responds to claims that church funds bought his private jets. Credit: @davidooyedepominstiries

Source: Instagram

Rather than sidestep the controversy, he tackled it head-on, making a pointed declaration about the source of funds behind his aircraft.

"I've never taken a dime from this church to buy any of my planes, and I have 4 planes. I use anyone I like if one is faulty," Oyedepo said.

Bishop Oyedepo responds to claims that church funds bought his private jets. Credit: @davidoyedepoministeries

Source: Twitter

How Oyedepo Says He Built His Wealth

Interestingly, the clergyman revealed that acquiring a car took him considerably longer than getting access to aviation.

"It took me time to drive the first new car, but it didn't take me time to start flying," he said, offering a glimpse into the unusual trajectory of his financial journey.

Beyond addressing the jets, Oyedepo used the opportunity to counsel his audience on responsible paths to building wealth.

He cautioned strongly against betting and drug-related activities, describing them as destructive shortcuts that ultimately lead to ruin.

"You don't have to do drugs or NaijaBet. Wealth gotten by vanity shall diminish," he warned.

Watch the X video of Oyedepo speaking about his private jets

Bishop Abioye sends message to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men", including Bishop Oyedepo.

Against the backdrop of the event, Abioye posted pictures on his social media account. One of the images showed Abuja-based pastor Paul Enenche's emotional reaction.

Source: Legit.ng