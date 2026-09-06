Solomon Buchi issued a stern warning to Peller about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in a video posted on Sunday, September 6, 2026

The relationship coach also clapped back at Cubana Chiefpriest over his silence on a family matter in Kenya

Buchi drew a sharp line between criticism and defamation, challenging those who have been targeting him online

Solomon Buchi has taken to Instagram to address the online drama surrounding his comments about popular Nigerian streamer Peller, firing back at Cubana Chiefpriest while also slipping in a pointed warning about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In the video posted on Sunday, September 6, 2026, Buchi clarified that his original remark about Peller was never meant to be malicious.

Reactions as Solomon Buchi warns Peller about Pastor Tobi, claps back at Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo credit@peller089/@solomonbuchi/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He described it as playful banter, adding that life outside Nigeria operates under different rules, particularly regarding what constitutes defamation versus criticism.

"There's a difference between criticism and slander. There's a difference between criticism and defamation. Go and speak to a lawyer," he said. "Just because I say you are a fool does not mean you can say I'm a kidnapper. There are two different things."

Buchi addresses infidelity allegations

Responding to people who have reportedly tried to use his personal life against him, Buchi was dismissive. He said infidelity would never stick as ammunition because he is either at home or out with his wife, making it "very hard" for critics to find dirt on him.

Peller apologises to Solomon Buchi, explains controversial video. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

"You need to find something else," he quipped, speaking directly to those he described as wanting to bring him down.

He then shifted his attention to Peller, offering what he framed as sincere advice: stay away from the man who calls himself a pastor.

"Peller, one piece of advice I'll give you is be very careful with that Tobi guy. That man, that guy that calls himself a pastor. Be careful with him," Buchi warned.

Buchi takes a swipe at Cubana Chiefpriest

The sharpest jab in the video was reserved for Cubana Chiefpriest. Solomon Buchi questioned why the socialite could mobilise legal support for Peller but allegedly could not assist his own child in Kenya, referring to a situation involving someone named Hellen.

"You have lawyers to send to help Peller, but you cannot go and sort out your child in Kenya. You don't have money to send to Hellen in Kenya. When we're talking about alcohol and belee, we will call you," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Solomon Buchi speaking about Peller and Cubana Chiefpriest below:

Fans and followers had plenty to say in the comments:

@softlifesamira wrote:

"Peller is not a bad person o, he is just humble young man having fun and making with his platform. Solomon also never spoke bad about Peller that I know of o, he has his opinions but never spoke evil of Peller."

[@bambispeak commented:

"Glad it's settled.. Try to stay off Peller's business too, he is a child and you talk about him a lot. That was a clap back that went wrong, cos he doesn't like you (which is understandable)."

[@manova_madei said:

"U just spark small lighter fire wan catch peller."

Buchi also announced in the comments that his new book, *Become Articulate*, is available for preorder, adding that he intends to gift a copy to Peller.

Fans blast Solomon Buchi's wife

Legit.ng reported that Buchi had made a post to criticise Christian women who do BBL, expose their chests, and wear revealing gowns.

He said men were not interested in such things, as they just need to see the person's character to know her true nature. In response to his post, some ladies posted several pictures of his wife where she exposed her cleavage.

Source: Legit.ng