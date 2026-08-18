TikToker Jarvis has issued a warning to people who invite her husband, Peller, to club parties without including her

The social media personality said married men should not visit nightclubs alone because of the activities that take place there

Jarvis insisted that she and Peller will jointly decide whether they attend social outings together or separately

Popular Nigerian TikToker Jarvis has sent a strong message to people planning to invite her husband, Peller, to club parties.

The social media personality made it clear, in a recent livestream, that she does not support her husband attending nightclub outings alone, suggesting that married couples should enjoy such events together.

Jarvis issues a warning to people who invite her husband, Peller, to club parties without including her. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

‘Don’t invite my husband without me’

Jarvis warned people against inviting Peller to a club party or other social gathering without extending the invitation to her.

According to her, the couple should be allowed to decide together whether they want to attend an event and whether they will go together.

“I am warning you people now, nobody should invite my husband without inviting me to a club party or anywhere,” she said.

Jarvis added that the final decision would be made by both of them as a couple.

The TikToker also shared her opinion on married men visiting nightclubs alone.

She argued that many things happen in such places and suggested that men in marriages should go with their wives.

“It’s not good for a married man to go to club alone. A lot of things go on in there,” she said.

Jarvis even jokingly suggested that wives can also participate in the nightlife experience.

“Go with your wife, your wife can twerk and do other things too,” she added.

Watch the X video of Jarvis sending out a warning here:

Reactions trail Jarvis warning

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Agbomjrn stated:

"Why is she coming out to make video about it? Must everything be on social media, this is what her husband is supposed to handle and make know to whosoever She's talking to, or is this marriage of a thing is content to this people"

@marky_I_O noted:

"Why are people eating this clout chasing up like this, if you now say she looks like Mr. Ibu (which she does without those makeup and filters) una go wan chop person head comot"

Jarvis says married men should not visit nightclubs alone because of the activities that take place there. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis drags Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when Peller called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Her warning to the streamer sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng