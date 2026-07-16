Popular American streamer Kai Cenat confirmed he personally intervened to help Carter Efe secure a US visa for Streamer University

Carter Efe disclosed that Kai Cenat had sent him an exclusive letter to present at the embassy, but the visa process still failed

The visa denial stopped Carter from attending the high-profile creator event, sparking an outpouring of support from fans online

Famous American streaming giant Kai Cenat has publicly confirmed that he made a personal effort to help Nigerian content creator Carter Efe obtain a United States visa ahead of Streamer University, a major gathering of online creators held in the US.

During a recent livestream on July 15, Kai Cenat addressed the situation directly, telling his audience how he made efforts to assist the Nigerian streamer.

Kai Cenat opens up about his efforts to assist Carter Efe with a US visa for Streamer University. Photo: kaicenat/carterefe

Source: Instagram

However, Kai Cenat offered no further explanation as to why the application was ultimately unsuccessful.

"Oh, also, I was trying to help Carter Efe get his visa. I was working with him, but it wasn't able to happen."

Watch Kai Cenat address Carter Efe's visa situation in a clip on X below:

Carter Efe, widely regarded as one of Africa's biggest streamers, also confirmed Kai Cenat's intervention during his own livestream.

According to Carter, Kai Cenat had gone as far as drafting a formal letter to support his visa application.

"Kai Cenat sent me an exclusive letter to show them at the embassy, but Nigeria disappointed me," he said, pointing his frustration at the bureaucratic process rather than at Cenat.

The failed visa application meant Carter could not attend Streamer University, an event that has attracted considerable attention within global streaming circles.

The gathering brings together prominent creators from around the world, and Carter Efe's absence was felt by fans who had anticipated his participation.

Watch Carter Efe's comment on the failed visa attempt in a clip on X below:

Fans rally behind Carter Efe after US visa denial

Reactions from followers poured in, with many standing firmly in the Nigerian creator's corner:

@oghenetega1045 said:

"But he was celebrating all over the internet, that he got the visa, n one US senator saw it n said why is he so happy about getting a visa to the USA, that getting the visa is one thing entry is another thing. What Carter Efe should learn is clownery is not an excuse for ignorance."

@Soketeth wrote:

"He is still the biggest in Africa, everyone tried to get d visa but nevertheless we will still be keep supporting him ❤️🐍"

@HIGHEST_FIGURE1 reacted:

"Caterefe village people the Mark am tight. Ajeh"

@iknow_dem shared:

"Carter Efe is still the biggest streamer in Africa. Even without Streaming University, he has made us all proud. We love him, and we will continue to support him every step of the way."

@TessyOni3 commented:

"This isn't the end......One visa denial can't cancel God's plan or your talent. Keep grinding Carter Efe. Bigger opportunities will come 🙂"

Kai Cenat explains how Carter Efe's unsuccessful US visa application prevented him from attending Streamer University. Photo: kaicenat/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Davido supports Carter Efe amid visa struggle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke out in support of Carter Efe, who has faced setbacks with his U.S. visa application despite gaining admission into Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

During a recent interview, Davido reassured the comedian and streamer that his achievements already speak volumes, noting that securing an American visa had become more difficult under the current administration.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng