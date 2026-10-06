A Caucasian American woman who had reportedly been blind for five years experienced what witnesses described as a miraculous healing at Apostle Arome Osayi's meeting

The woman said she had worn glasses since the age of eight and was unable to read before the moment captured on video

Footage from the church service showing the woman's reaction has since gone viral on Instagram with the caption crediting the healing to Jesus

A video from a church service hosted by Nigerian cleric Apostle Arome Osayi has gone viral after showing what attendees described as the miraculous restoration of sight in a Caucasian American woman who had reportedly been blind for five years.

In the footage, a man at the meeting confirmed to those present that the woman had been unable to use her eye for five years before that evening.

Congregation erupts as blind woman reportedly receives her sight during preaching. Credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The woman then appeared before the congregation and demonstrated that she could read text she had previously been unable to see.

"I couldn't read that before," she said, visibly emotional, as the crowd erupted in cheers and raised hands. She added that she had worn glasses since the age of eight, making the moment all the more striking for those watching.

Woman's testimony stuns the crowd

The woman's account was delivered directly to the congregation, with a moderator at the event confirming her words to the audience.

"She couldn't read that before," the moderator repeated for the crowd, underlining the significance of what had just occurred.

The clip, branded with "Premium9ja" overlays and a bold text headline reading "Jesus Healed A Blind American Woman at Apst Arome Osayi's meeting," was shared on Instagram and quickly attracted widespread attention.

Powerful moment as blind woman is reportedly healed in Apostle Arome’s meeting. Credit: @apostlearome

Source: Instagram

The event appeared to have taken place during a gathering with stage lighting and a blue-lit curtain backdrop, with multiple camera angles capturing the reaction of an emotionally charged audience.

The caption on the post stated that the woman had lost her sight five years before the service and had depended on glasses from as early as age eight, prior to losing her vision entirely.

Watch the moment the woman testifies about her restored sight:

VDM questions Arome Osayi’s identity on flyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Arome Osayi after noticing that the cleric was listed as representing the United States on a flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

VDM questioned why Osayi was associated with the US rather than Nigeria and argued that residency or citizenship abroad does not change a person’s Nigerian identity.

He also reminded the cleric of his Edo roots while urging him to embrace his Nigerian heritage.

Source: Legit.ng