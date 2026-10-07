The Abu Dhabi government has published the official requirements for skilled foreign workers seeking a five-year Green Visa in the UAE

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree, a valid UAE employment contract, and earn a minimum monthly salary

The Green Visa is open to workers occupying roles classified under the first, second, or third occupational levels by the Ministry of Human Resources

The Abu Dhabi government has officially published four criteria foreign skilled workers must meet to qualify for the UAE's Green Visa, a five-year residency option for eligible expatriates.

The details outline what applicants must have in place before they can apply under the skilled employee category.

The UAE gives the criteria for Green visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Abu Dhabi Green Visa requires

According to the UAE federal government, foreigners can be eligible for a Green Visa if they fulfill the following criteria:

1. An applicant must first hold a work permit obtained through a valid employment contract in the UAE.

2. They must be employed in a position that falls within the first, second, or third occupational levels as classified by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

3. Academic qualifications also factor into eligibility. Applicants are required to hold at least a bachelor's degree or a recognised equivalent.

4. A minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 (N5,419,033.36) applies, though the government notes that equivalent amounts in foreign currencies are also accepted.

All four conditions must be met simultaneously for a skilled worker to qualify.

Who the Green Visa is for

The Green Visa sits within the UAE's broader long-term residency framework, which is designed to attract and retain skilled talent from around the world. Unlike employer-sponsored residency arrangements, the Green Visa gives holders greater independence, allowing them to live and work in the UAE for five years without being tied to a single sponsor.

For African professionals in sectors such as engineering, finance, healthcare, and technology who already work in the UAE or are considering a move, the published criteria provide a clear checklist of what is required to secure longer-term stability in the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced that freelancers are eligible for a 5-year Green Visa under a dedicated category listed by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office.

UK announces salary for skilled worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salary requirements Nigerians and other foreign nationals must meet to qualify for a UK Skilled Worker visa, including when some applicants may be eligible for a lower threshold.

The UK requires most applicants to earn at least £41,700 a year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher. But the rules may be different for some workers extending or changing their visa, so checking the conditions could make a major difference to an application.

Source: Legit.ng