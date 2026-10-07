Hong Kong's immigration department has published a formal policy document listing the minimum monthly salaries required for foreign nurses and skilled technicians applying under the Technical Professionals Stream

The salary requirements vary widely across eight categories, with nurses needing to earn between HK$22,000 and HK$37,590 per month to qualify

BIM coordinators and electrical technicians are among the highest earners on the list, with monthly salary thresholds reaching up to HK$31,000

Hong Kong's Immigration Department has released the minimum monthly remuneration figures that foreign nurses and skilled technicians must meet to qualify under the city's General Employment Policy and Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals, specifically under the Technical Professionals Stream.

The official policy document, published in 2026, sets out salary benchmarks across eight skilled trade categories, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of what earnings are required before they can be considered for the scheme.

Hong Kong reveals the salary foreign nurses and technicians must earn under the skilled worker route. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Salary thresholds across eight trade categories

Nurses applying through the route must earn between HK$22,000 (N3,719,663.33) and HK$37,590 (N6,359,064.84) per month, one of the broader salary bands on the list.

Aircraft maintenance technicians and IT technicians share the lowest minimum threshold, each set at HK$20,000 monthly (N3,373,000.00),

Marine services technicians must earn between HK$20,550 (N3,465,457.50) and HK$25,179 (N4,246,438.35).

Lift and escalator technicians face a monthly requirement of between HK$24,000 (N4,047,600.00) and HK$30,000 (N5,059,500.00).

Electrical technicians must meet a salary of between HK$28,000 (N4,722,200.00) and HK$31,000 (N5,228,150.00) per month.

BIM coordinators carry a fixed minimum of HK$28,800 (N4,857,120.00).

New industrialisation technicians are listed separately, with their remuneration package marked as not applicable.

What policy means for foreign skilled workers

The salary thresholds function as gatekeeping criteria: applicants who cannot demonstrate that their offered remuneration meets or exceeds the stated minimums would not qualify under this particular immigration stream.

The Technical Professionals Stream is part of Hong Kong's broader strategy to attract skilled workers from the mainland and overseas to address specific labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, aviation, construction technology, and engineering. By publishing the figures publicly, the Immigration Department gives both employers and prospective workers a transparent basis on which to assess eligibility before submitting applications.

In a similar report. Legit.ng published that Hong Kong published the salary foreigners must earn to relocate without a job offer under the talent scheme.

UK: Occupations eligible for lower salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its Immigration Salary List and the occupations eligible for a lower salary requirement under the Skilled Worker visa route.

Most roles on the list are due to be removed by 31 December 2026, while care worker roles remain listed until July 2028. Applicants and employers must also meet extra conditions for some jobs, including rules on care sponsors and recognised arts bodies.

Source: Legit.ng