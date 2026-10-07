A Kenya Airways passenger travelling from Nairobi to Lagos died after becoming aggressive and attempting to breach the cockpit and rear cabin door during the flight

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority said the passenger had been picked up in Madagascar after being denied entry, and was restrained by crew before the plane landed

A video circulating on Facebook captured the moment the passenger tried to open the cabin door while the aircraft was still airborne

A passenger aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos died on Tuesday, October 6, after he became disruptive mid-flight and was later found unresponsive shortly before the aircraft landed.

According to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Michael Achimugu, who was briefed by Kenya Airways' country manager, the passenger had originally been transported to Madagascar by the airline but was turned back by customs authorities there and denied entry into the country. Kenya Airways was then required to return him on the same route.

A fresh video has emerged showing the passenger who later died on a Kenya Airways flight to Lagos during a disturbing incident midair. Photo credit: Ondo Connect

Source: Facebook

Passenger restrained after cockpit and door incidents

During the return journey, the man grew increasingly agitated. He allegedly tried to force his way into the cockpit and, when that failed, made an attempt to open the aircraft's rear door while it was still in the air. Crew members restrained him, tying his hands behind his back to contain the threat to others on board.

A video shared on Facebook by Ondo Connect showed the dramatic moment the passenger attempted to open the cabin door mid-flight.

Kenya Airways confirmed separately that the same passenger became unresponsive about 20 minutes before the flight touched down. Cabin crew treated it as a medical emergency and administered first aid in line with standard emergency procedures. The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 9:41 pm.

Investigation ongoing after man confirmed dead

Medical personnel on the ground examined the passenger immediately after landing, but he was confirmed dead. The airline has not disclosed his identity, nationality, age, or cause of death.

Achimugu said the Nigeria Police had taken over the investigation and urged the public not to conclude while inquiries are ongoing. He added that the deceased's family could request an autopsy as part of the process.

Kenya Airways extended condolences to the passenger's family and said it was cooperating with local authorities and aviation regulators. The airline said it would continue to support the family while respecting the privacy of all those involved.

Whether the passenger's aggressive behaviour earlier in the flight was connected to the medical episode that followed has not been officially established.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react on social media

The video drew responses from Facebook users.

@Christiana Adedeji-Ariyo wrote:

"Shey them no go dey do test to know who get fra before you board a plane."

@Olu Taiwo asked:

"Una no get 2by2 for there or oraimo cord."

@Oluwasheyi Dolapo added:

"Funny people that guy is not on ordinary mode it's spiritual."

Passenger dies on Kenya Airways flight to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a passenger travelling to Lagos had died aboard a Kenya Airways flight after a disturbing incident.

Kenya Airways confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, October 7, that a medical emergency occurred at approximately 9:20 pm, roughly 20 minutes before the scheduled landing.

The airline said its crew responded immediately, administering first aid and following standard emergency protocols.

Source: Legit.ng