Bahrain's government published the requirements foreign relatives of residents must meet before they can obtain a visa to stay in the country

The conditions cover areas such as health insurance, conduct, income, and accommodation for the foreign relative applying

Applicants must also submit a specific set of documents depending on their relationship to the Bahraini resident sponsoring them

Bahrain has outlined five conditions that foreign relatives of residents must satisfy in order to obtain a visa to live in the country, with the requirements published on the government's official services portal.

The visa category applies to the father, mother, husband, or children of a Bahraini national.

Bahrain lists 5 conditions for foreign relatives of citizens to get visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Bahrain's 5 conditions for relatives visa

1. The sponsoring applicant must hold Bahraini citizenship.

2. Both the applicant and the foreign relative are required to demonstrate good conduct and behaviour.

3. The foreign relative must hold valid health insurance that covers the entire duration of their stay in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

4. The Bahraini applicant is also required to show proof of a sufficient income to support both themselves and the relative in question.

5. Additionally, the foreign relative must have a suitable place of residence secured within the country.

These five requirements form the basis of eligibility before any application can even be assessed.

Visa for relatives: Documents required to apply

Beyond meeting the conditions, applicants must submit a set of supporting documents. A completed service request form is mandatory, along with a clear copy of the foreign relative's passport, which must be valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay, including the family page and any additional information pages.

For a husband's application, a certified copy of the marriage certificate issued by a legal court in Bahrain or abroad is required. For applications involving a father, mother, son, or daughter, a certified copy of the relevant birth certificate must be provided, whether issued in Bahrain or in another country.

All applicants must include a clear copy of the foreign relative's health insurance document, a copy of the guarantor's identity card, and a copy of the applicant's own identification, or that of any authorised person submitting the application on their behalf.

The Bahraini government's services portal provides further detail on the process for those looking to apply.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng