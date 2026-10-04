Bruno Fernandes publicly addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's shock departure from the Portugal squad during a press conference on Saturday

Ronaldo left the national team camp after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not start against Denmark in the Nations League

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 without Ronaldo and sit top of Nations League Group A4 with a perfect nine points from three games

Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes has spoken out following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the national team camp, urging his country not to let the situation cause division.

Fernandes addressed the matter at a Portugal press conference on Saturday, confirming he had spoken personally with Ronaldo before making his position public.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes said Cristiano Ronaldo remains the country's greatest footballing figure despite leaving the squad. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

"What I told him, and what I repeat here, is regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world," the Manchester United midfielder was quoted by BBC Sport.

"He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things. There are no divisions in the national team. It is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside."

Why Ronaldo left the Portugal squad

The 41-year-old departed the squad after new coach Jorge Jesus told him he would not be starting Portugal's Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Portugal went on to win that match 4-2 without him.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Ronaldo has scored 146 goals across 234 appearances for Portugal, making him the country's all-time record scorer and most-capped player.

He was part of the squad that won Euro 2016, as well as two Nations League titles, including the most recent in 2025 when Portugal beat Spain on penalties after a 2-2 draw, a final in which Ronaldo scored.

His international future is now uncertain.

Under former coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo was frequently kept on the pitch despite inconsistent form during Portugal's run at this year's World Cup, where they exited in the last 16 following a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain.

Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, took charge of the national team for the Nations League campaign.

Ronaldo started Portugal's opening group game, a 1-0 win over Wales, playing 67 minutes.

He was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Norway and then left the camp entirely ahead of the Denmark clash.

Coach Jesus acknowledged Ronaldo's importance to the country but said he would address the matter more fully after Sunday's home fixture against Norway in Porto.

Portugal, who top Group A4 with a perfect nine points from three matches, conclude their group stage next month with home and away fixtures against Denmark and Wales respectively.

Finishing in the top two would secure their place in the quarter-finals in March.

Zidane sends message to Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Zinedine Zidane’s defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward left Portugal’s camp following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo’s exit came after he was told he would not start against Denmark, but Portugal went on to win 4-2 without their record scorer. With his international future now in doubt, Zidane says Ronaldo deserves praise for an “exceptional” career.

Source: Legit.ng