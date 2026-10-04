The UK government has outlined specific debt-related grounds that can lead to a foreigner being denied entry clearance or permission to enter Britain

The first type involves unpaid charges owed to the National Health Service, with a minimum threshold that triggers the refusal ground

The second type concerns litigation costs awarded to the Home Office that an applicant has failed to settle before seeking entry

The United Kingdom has identified two categories of outstanding debt that could stand between a foreign national and entry into Britain, with the rules applying at both the entry clearance and permission-to-enter stages.

The first ground concerns money owed to the National Health Service, and the second concerns unpaid litigation costs.

UK names 2 debts that may stop foreigners from entering Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Christopher Furlong/LIVINUS

Source: Getty Images

UK entry refusal: NHS debt

Under UK immigration rules, an application for entry clearance or permission to enter may be refused if a relevant NHS body has formally notified the Secretary of State that an applicant has not paid charges covered by regulations on fees to overseas visitors.

Crucially, the outstanding balance must amount to at least £500 before this ground can be applied. Debts falling below that threshold do not trigger the refusal provision under these rules.

Unpaid litigation costs owed to the Home Office

The second ground relates to legal costs. Where a court has awarded litigation costs to the Home Office, and a person has not paid those costs, their application for entry clearance or permission to enter may be refused on that basis alone.

The UK government sets this out under rule SUI 17.1, making clear that unresolved financial obligations arising from legal proceedings involving the Home Office can have direct consequences for future visa or entry applications.

Beyond the two debt-related grounds, the UK also outlined admissibility conditions tied to the Common Travel Area. An application must be refused where a person is seeking entry to the UK with the clear intention of travelling onward to another part of the Common Travel Area but cannot satisfy the decision-maker that they would be accepted by immigration authorities there. Similarly, permission may be refused where an applicant cannot demonstrate they will be admitted to another country following a stay in the UK.

Together, these provisions signal that financial history and onward travel arrangements both carry weight in the UK's entry clearance process.

US explains what could affect visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had updated its policy on incomplete immigration applications.

The new policy allows officers to reject visa, green card, and other immigration benefit applications without first requesting missing documents or additional evidence.

Source: Legit.ng