Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy met Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu at the Police House in Lagos on Saturday

The meeting centred on how Nigeria's creative industry could help repair the relationship between the police and young Nigerians

Burna Boy expressed willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at bridging the gap between officers and the communities they serve

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy sat down with Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, over the weekend in a meeting that touched on one of the country's most sensitive conversations, the fractured relationship between the police and ordinary Nigerians.

The Afrobeats superstar, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, was hosted by Disu at the Police House in Lagos on Saturday, October 3. The two discussed the potential role that Nigeria's booming entertainment industry could play in shifting public perception of the police force.

Burna Boy set to work with the Nigerian police as he meets IGP. Credit: burnaboygram/nigerianpolice.

Source: Instagram

Disu framed the meeting as part of a broader strategy his administration is pursuing, engaging various stakeholders across society to rebuild confidence in the institution. He pointed to the enormous cultural influence that artists like Burna Boy command among young Nigerians, arguing that this reach could be channelled into meaningful conversations that bring communities and police officers closer together.

The IGP noted that entertainers are uniquely positioned to shape attitudes and narratives, particularly among a younger generation that often views the police with suspicion or outright hostility. His argument was that music, film and other creative expressions could serve as tools to humanise officers and promote mutual understanding.

Burna Boy indicated his readiness to lend his platform to the cause, saying he was willing to support efforts that could genuinely improve how police and young Nigerians relate to one another.

Reactions trail video of Burna Boy with IGP Olatunji Disu. Credit: burnaboy.

Source: Instagram

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

The video showing the moment Burna Boy met with the IGP is below:

Reactions as Burna Boy meets IGP

Social media users had plenty to say after news of the encounter spread on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@obaaracomedytv wrote:

"OG before Ig "

@oleku02 commented:

"Na the real baba Oh 🙌 be dis oh...the only correct police IG that e"

@justcontents_ said:

"I like how dem shake each other in very peaceful way."

@owolawii reacted:

"burna wan dap up IGP ke"

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng