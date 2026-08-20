An Islamic cleric who promised herbal treatment for Ogogo's stage 4 cancer visited the actor at a Lagos hospital on Wednesday

The cleric had to reduce his herbs into smaller portions before accessing the ward due to medical restrictions on traditional medicine

After seeing Ogogo in person, the cleric expressed serious concern and called on the public to pray

An Islamic cleric who had publicly committed to delivering herbal medicine to ailing Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo has now visited him at a hospital in Lagos, returning with a deeply worrying update about his state of health.

The cleric, known on Facebook as Alihamidtv, on Thursday, August 20, 2026, said that he made good on his promise and brought litres of herbal concoction to the facility. However, before he could gain access to Ogogo's ward, he had to reduce the herbs into smaller portions, citing standard medical restrictions on traditional remedies.

Islamic cleric opens up about the condition he met actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: alihamidtv/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Upon seeing the actor, the cleric said he was shaken by what he encountered.

"I saw Alhaji Hassan Ogogo yesterday at the hospital; at this junction, he only needs God's intervention. In fact, he doesn't even have strength for herbs at the moment; he can't even eat anymore.," he said.

Cleric Calls for Prayers

Despite leaving the herbs with Ogogo, the cleric admitted that the herbs may no longer be a realistic solution given the actor's current state.

"Pls let's continue to put him in our prayers. There's nothing our God cannot do, though I dropped all the concoction with them yesterday, It takes the Grace of God at this point," he added.

The update has moved many fans and followers online, with several calling on God to intervene in the veteran actor's situation.

Reactions trail cleric update after visiting Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo at hospital. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Jide Kosoko addressed offers for spiritual assistance to Ogogo.

The video of cleric sharing update from his visit to Ogogo is below:

Fans React to Ogogo's Health Update

Here are some of the reactions from social media users on Facebook:

Anthonia Fakunle wrote:

"Chai the man is very cool i love all his movies. God have mercy upon him and heal him ijn 🙏"

Fetuga Bolanle commented:

"May almighty God perfect everything concerning him ijmn 🙏"

Olabisi Ololade said:

"It's well nothing that God can not do. May Almighty Allah take control of alhaji ogogo bijjah rosulilah 🙏"

Kemi Feyisara wrote: "Almighty God will interven and lay his wright hand on him ijmn 🙏"

Niyi Oyeyemi commented:

"God is able.... and he'll do it. He's a miraculous God 🙏"

Omon Clement added:

"God will take good care of u in Jesus name l pray for u sir"

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event.

Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.

Source: Legit.ng