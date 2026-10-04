Canada's immigration authority published a list of debt situations that can prevent foreigners from sponsoring family members to join them in the country

The list covers four categories of financial obligation, including previous sponsorship debts, missed loan payments, and unpaid court-ordered support

Each category comes with specific conditions that must be met before a person regains their eligibility to sponsor a relative

Canada has released a list of four financial situations that could make a foreign national ineligible to sponsor relatives for immigration, raising important considerations for those planning family reunification.

The Canadian government outlined the following categories:

Canada lists debts that can stop foreigners from sponsoring their relatives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Debt that blocks sponsorship in Canada

1. A previous sponsorship undertaking

Where a person previously sponsored a family member who then received social assistance or welfare benefits while the undertaking was still in force, that sponsor cannot proceed with a new application. Eligibility is only restored once the full amount of social assistance or welfare paid out has been repaid, or the debt has been settled to the satisfaction of the government authority that issued the benefit or issued the repayment order.

2. An immigration loan

Individuals who received a transportation, assistance, or right of permanent residence fee loan and subsequently missed scheduled repayments face a bar on sponsoring. As the government stated: "You can't sponsor if you are in default of your loan."

3. Support payment obligations

Where a court has ordered a person to make support payments to a spouse or child and those payments have not been made, sponsorship is not permitted. The government's position is clear:

"You can't sponsor until you resolve the family support matter."

4. A performance bond

If a person agreed to pay a sum of money as a guarantee that an immigrant would meet their obligations under immigration legislation, they cannot sponsor anyone new until that bond has been paid in full.

What this means for prospective sponsors

The four categories cover a range of financial commitments, from welfare debts tied to a previous sponsorship to court-ordered family support obligations. In each case, the underlying principle is the same: outstanding financial obligations to the Canadian state or to a court must be resolved before a new sponsorship undertaking can begin.

Prospective sponsors who believe they may fall into any of these categories are advised to address outstanding debts directly with the relevant government authority or court before initiating an application.

Canada waives visa fees for some applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had announced a fee exemption for certain parents and grandparents applying for the Super Visa, a long-stay multiple-entry permit for eligible family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Visa-exempt applicants approved for the Super Visa will not be required to pay the standard $100 application fee or $85 biometrics fee and will instead be directed to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) where required.

Source: Legit.ng