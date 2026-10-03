Times Higher Education released its Africa Rankings 2027, naming five West African universities among the continent's best

The ranking evaluated universities across teaching quality, research output, international collaboration, and industry connections

Two Nigerian and two Ghanaian universities made the top five, all placed within the 801–1000 band

Five universities in West Africa have earned a place in the Times Higher Education (THE) Africa Rankings 2027, with institutions from Nigeria and Ghana sharing top honours in the region.

The rankings, produced by THE's expert data team, assess universities across five key areas: teaching quality, research output, international collaboration, knowledge transfer, and industry connections.

THE Africa Rankings 2027 place five West African universities from Nigeria and Ghana among the region's top-performing institutions. Photo credit: Rob Atherton/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The results are used by students, academics, policymakers, and industry partners around the world to evaluate higher education performance.

West Africa's best universities in 2027

All five West African universities that made the list were placed jointly at position 10 within the 801–1000 global band. Nigeria's Covenant University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos each secured a spot, alongside Ghana's University of Cape Coast and University of Ghana.

Ordered by their position in the ranking list:

Rank Position University Country =10 (801–1000) Covenant University Nigeria =10 (801–1000) University of Cape Coast Ghana =10 (801–1000) University of Ghana Ghana =10 (801–1000) University of Ibadan Nigeria =10 (801–1000) University of Lagos Nigeria

The shared ranking reflects a competitive performance across the region, with no single institution pulling ahead of the others based on THE's scoring methodology.

Nigeria placed three universities in the list, making it the most represented country in West Africa. Ghana contributed two institutions. No other West African country featured in the rankings.

About the THE rankings methodology

THE describes its ranking methodology as one of the most comprehensive in the world. Beyond traditional measures like academic reputation and research volume, the 2027 edition also weighs how well universities connect with industry and transfer knowledge beyond their campuses.

The organisation says its approach is designed to give a fuller picture of institutional performance, particularly for universities in emerging academic markets where research output alone may not capture the full scope of a school's contribution.

For Nigerian students navigating university choices and the JAMB admissions process, the appearance of three Nigerian institutions on an internationally recognised list offers a benchmark for comparing local options against continental peers.

World's number 1 university announced by THE

Legit.ng earlier reported that a university in Britain has retained its position as the world's top university for an eleventh straight year, making it the longest run at number one in the history of the rankings.

Source: Legit.ng