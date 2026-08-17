Popular Nigerian businessman Wale Jana made a bold prediction about the Adeleke family following Ademola Adeleke's Osun gubernatorial victory

Wale Jana praised the family's unity across different mothers, tracing their political structure back to Senator Raji Adeleke

The businessman specifically named Davido as a possible future president, sparking a wave of reactions from fans online

Popular Nigerian businessman Wale Jana has thrown his weight behind the Adeleke family, declaring them a formidable political force with the potential to produce Nigeria's president someday.

In an Instagram post shared on August 17, 2026, Wale Jana reacted to Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election victory in the Osun State election by tracing the family's political roots back to their patriarch, the late Senator Raji Adeleke, who he credited with building a political machinery that has now yielded two Adeleke governors.

Wale Jana highlights the Adeleke family’s political growth and discusses its prospects of producing a Nigerian president. Photo: walejana/davido

Source: Instagram

In his post, Wale Jana wrote:

"Whether you see it yet or not the Adelekes are a power bloc in Nigeria. The political structure started with David's grandfather Senator Raji Adeleke who was a Senator and he built a political machinery that has produced two Adeleke governors; first was Governor Isiaka Adeleke and now Governor Ademola Adeleke," Jana wrote.

Wale Jana singles out Davido for presidential position

Beyond the governorship, Wale Jana argued that the Adeleke pipeline runs far deeper.

He said numerous family members are positioned to benefit from the political structure already in place across Nigeria and Osun State.

What drew particular attention, however, was his prediction that an Adeleke would one day occupy Aso Rock, and that the person could very well be Afrobeats superstar Davido.

"Mark my words; An Adeleke will be the president of this country someday, we don't know who he will be yet but Nigeria will have an Adeleke president if they continue in unity. It may very well be Davido," he wrote, congratulating the governor in the same breath.

The businessman also singled out the Adeleke family's bond as a defining strength, noting that despite some members being stepbrothers from different mothers, their commitment to one another's success remains unwavering.

Check out Wale Jana's post about Davido and the Adeleke family below:

Fans react to Wale Jana's prediction

The post immediately set off a lively debate in the comments section, with many fans playfully weighing in on who among the Adelekes should actually take the presidency:

@gabrielasoftidentityx said:

"This one na Davido papa for president abeg, Israel go tire us as minister 😂"

@sandraorji_official wrote:

"I just can't wait for @davido to be the president of Nigeria and Chioma the Vice, na happiness all the way😂❤️❤️ is really gonna be a dream come true"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr shared:

"The most thing I love about the Adeleke family is the unity and love they have for each other."

@therealdonwilly commented:

"I'll prefer DAVIDO Father as President than Davido ohhh because Isreal no go let us hear word as MINISTER OF INFORMATION O"

@ojochege said:

"I see tunji taking over the political side"

@blenobliss wrote:

"I LOVE THIS ADELEKE FAMILY SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@drtoluadesanmi added:

"Davido will surely be Governor of osun first in future🔥"

Wale Jana discusses Davido’s family, the Adeleke political structure and its potential to produce a future president of Nigeria. Photo: walejana/davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng