Tall Lizzy has disclosed that an adult video with one or two million views can earn less than $50 on some platforms

The Nigerian adult film actress said the figure is far below what many people assume performers make from viral videos

Lizzy also opened up about entering the industry for survival, the stigma attached to the work, and her plans to eventually leave

Nigerian adult film actor Tall Lizzy has given insight into how much performers can make from videos that attract millions of views.

Speaking during a recent interview with Beat FM, Lizzy said an explicit video recording one or two million views could generate less than $50.

“The views on these sites are monetised, but the earnings cannot be compared to YouTube. The payment is very poor,” she said.

Tall Lizzy discloses that an adult video with one or two million views can earn less than $50 on some platforms. Photos: @talllizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiny Lizy laments poor remuneration

Lizzy explained that creators receive about 80 per cent of the revenue while the platform takes the remaining 20 per cent.

She also pointed out that premium platforms such as OnlyFans and AllAccess offer opportunities to make more money through subscriptions, although creators must actively attract subscribers and maintain the quality of their content.

Lizzy shares why she entered the industry

Lizzy said she initially wanted to act in Nollywood but claimed some producers took advantage of her.

She later discovered the adult entertainment industry while researching ways to make money online.

According to her, she initially planned to make money from a few videos, delete them, and invest the proceeds in something productive.

However, the actress said she gradually went deeper into the industry and discovered that the reality was different from what she had expected.

Lizzy now says she is working towards leaving the industry and furthering her education.

“I don't do this for passion; I do it for survival,” she said.

Watch the Tall Lizzy's interview with Beat FM here:

Tall Lizzy says the figure is far below what many people assume performers make from viral videos. Photo: @talllizzy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng