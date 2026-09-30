A passionate supporter of Judy Austin publicly backed the actress following her court appearance on September 30, 2026, in a Facebook video

The fan, Florence Mbeng, praised Judy's composed behaviour at court while claiming Rita Edochie and Emmanuel Obasi's lawyers were unprepared

Florence took direct aim at the May Nation fanbase, defending Judy's outfit choice and warning those who might attempt to physically harm the actress

A Judy Austin supporter has gone public with a fiery defence of the Nollywood actress, pushing back against criticism that followed a recent court appearance and taking direct aim at the fanbase of May Edochie, known online as the "May Nation."

Florence Mbeng posted the video to her Facebook page on September 30, 2026, delivering a detailed account of what she said happened at the courthouse.

Judy Austin’s supporter defends actress amid court saga involving Rita Edochie and Emmanuel Obasi. Photo: judyaustin1/tah.balanche/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Florence, Judy Austin arrived with legal representation and was ready for the proceedings, while the lawyers for her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi and Rita Edochie, were both unprepared.

As the complainant in the case, Judy had attended to hold briefs for an adjournment date.

Florence Mbeng praises Judy Austin's composure at court

Florence Mbeng described Judy walking confidently to her waiting car, which she said was staffed by a driver and undercover security personnel.

She alleged that those from the opposing camp only began making noise and exchanging words in a group after Judy had already driven away.

"Nobody can face Judith face-to-face. It's noise that you people are making," Florence said in the video.

She also pushed back against critics who questioned Judy Austin's modest court outfit, insisting the actress dresses by her own standards and that her husband, Yul Edochie, appreciates her style.

Florence dismissed remarks about Yul's absence at the first court date, pointing out that Judy is the complainant and it is the accused parties who have reason to be anxious.

Judy Austin’s fan backs actress after court saga as she takes aim at Rita Edochie and May Nation. Photo: judyaustin1/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Florence warns critics and takes aim at Rita Edochie

On the subject of Rita Edochie, whom she addressed as "Mama Rita" throughout the video, Florence argued that in a marriage, a man's wife holds a closer place in his life than his extended family.

She urged in-laws to stay out of their sons' marriages.

"Mama Rita was insane to be fighting her son's wife because you cannot have a child with your son," Florence said.

She wrapped up with a sharp warning directed at anyone who might consider physically confronting Judy, insisting that undercover security is always present and that any attacker would find themselves facing consequences not in Nigeria but in Amsterdam.

"You people will not be locked up in Nigeria. You people will be locked in Amsterdam," she concluded.

Watch Judy Austin's fan defend her and blast May Nation in the Facebook video below:

Emmanuel Obasi speaks after court appearance with Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi shared an update after his latest court hearing in Abuja over Judy Austin’s defamation lawsuit against him.

He said his lawyers had served the opposing counsel with an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction and were preparing further documents for the case.

Obasi added that the matter was adjourned to November 24, 2026, and said he would continue following his lawyers’ advice.

Source: Legit.ng