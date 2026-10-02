Disqualified BBNaija Season 11 housemate Nomy opened up about her time in the house during an interview on the With Chude podcast on October 2, 2026

Nomy said she came into the Big Brother Naija house with a mindset to win, not to make friends or adjust herself to satisfy Big Brother

The ex-housemate also denied knowing popular TikTok streamer Peller and self-acclaimed financial expert GehGeh, leaving her interviewer stunned

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Whitney Chukwu, popularly known as Nomy, has addressed the circumstances of her exit from the house, her personal life, and why she showed little interest in bonding with fellow housemates.

Speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude podcast on October 2, 2026, Nomy said the experience inside the Big Brother Naija house left her traumatised.

BBNaija’s Nomy reflects on her disqualification, traumatic house experience and life after the reality show. Photo: _officialnomy/peller089/officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Nomy also turned heads when she claimed not to know TikTok streamer Peller or self-acclaimed financial expert GehGeh, two of Nigeria's biggest internet personalities.

"Wait, who are those?" she asked, after Chude brought up both names.

When Chude described Peller as "a national icon" and GehGeh as "Our national lecturer," Nomy remained visibly unimpressed and unmoved.

Nomy speaks on her disqualification and refusal to change

Nomy also pushed back on the narrative surrounding how she left the show.

According to her, a standard disqualification from Big Brother Naija requires three strikes, but she had only received one.

She described her exit as a first in the show's history, saying she believed the correct term for what happened to her was a "revocation" rather than a disqualification.

Nomy made it clear that she entered the house to win, not to forge friendships, and had no intention of softening her personality to fit the expectations of the show.

When Chude pointed out that she would likely be remembered as the villain of her season, she did not flinch.

"And even with being the villain, I'm still the main character, so I'll take it," she said.

BBNaija ex-housemate Nomy discusses her disqualification and controversial experience in the reality show. Photo: _officialnomy

Source: Instagram

Nomy opens up on growing up without parents

Away from the drama of the house, Nomy also spoke candidly about her upbringing.

She lost her mother at a young age and has never had a relationship with her father.

Rather than expressing longing for him, she said she felt it would be a disservice to her mother's memory to chase after someone who was not looking for her.

"I feel like it's a disservice to my mom to be looking for what was not looking for me," she said.

Watch Nomy speak on her time in the Big Brother house and her upbringing in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Nomy's revelations

Fans who watched the interview had divided reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

@mara_chy4 wrote:

"Na u traumatize big brother swears"

@faithsimeon64 stated:

"Which kind main character, abeg someone that doesn't have respect"

@onlyonemimipie commented:

"Work on your character"

@cindyozor1 reacted:

"Did she just say who are those? Like you don't know gheghe and Peller?"

@analyst_uche shared:

"Nomy is the main character for sure 👏"

@officiallinkyp wrote:

"Forever the main character Nomy ❤️❤️🥰"

@libralux_threads said:

"Love me a confident woman like her ❤️."

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng