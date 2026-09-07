Rivers ADC chairman Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa responded to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's claim that Rotimi Amaechi would be defeated by midday on election day

Dimkpa accused Wike of political rascality after a civic reception near Ubima on the same day Amaechi was burying his mother

The ADC warned Rivers people against intimidation and called on them to elect a credible leader in 2027

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has hit back at FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over his remarks at a civic reception in Omagwa on Saturday, September 5, where he boasted that the ADC's vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, would be eliminated from contention by noon on election day.

ADC state chairman Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, speaking in Port Harcourt on Monday, September 7, dismissed the claims as empty.

The ADC responds to comments made by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike about Rotimi Amaechi's electoral prospects. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

"Elections are not won by boasts, intimidation or political strongmen announcing results in advance. Rivers people will vote, the votes will be counted, and INEC, not Wike, will declare the winner," he said.

ADC slams timing of Wike's event

Beyond the boast itself, Dimkpa took particular exception to the circumstances surrounding the reception.

He said that on the very day Amaechi was burying his mother in Ubima, with mourners travelling from across Nigeria to pay their respects, Wike and Ikwerre Local Government Area chairman Charles Wobodo chose the same route and occasion to host a political event.

According to Dimkpa, the gathering blocked part of the road, caused avoidable traffic congestion, and was then used as a platform to taunt a man in the middle of a bereavement.

"It was insensitive, provocative and embarrassing," Dimkpa said.

He added that there is always a time for politics and a time for humanity. He questioned what it said about Wike's character that he could not set aside his political rivalry with Amaechi even for the few hours of a funeral.

The ADC chairman said the party deliberately chose not to respond on Saturday. "We refused to dignify the provocation with a response that day because our attention was on giving Mama a befitting burial. But Wike should understand that Rivers State belongs to all of us. Nobody owns the people, nobody owns their votes, and certainly, nobody can declare an election result by 12 noon," he said.

ADC calls on Rivers voters ahead of 2027

Dimkpa urged residents of Rivers State not to allow themselves to be intimidated ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Rivers ADC chairman, Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, responded to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's claims regarding Rotimi Amaechi's electoral future. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

He called on voters to focus on choosing a credible leader capable of delivering genuine improvements to their lives, rather than responding to the kind of political theatre he said Wike had displayed at Omagwa.

Wike, speaking at the civic reception organised in his honour by the City Boy Movement, told his supporters that all candidates fielded by the Rainbow Coalition would emerge victorious in next year's elections.

Wike speaks on what may happen if Obi or Atiku wins

Previously, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said he expects to be the primary political target of opposition forces should President Bola Tinubu fail to win the 2027 presidential election.

Wike, who remains a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite actively backing Tinubu's re-election, made the remarks during a media chat monitored by our correspondent.

Source: Legit.ng