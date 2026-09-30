NiMet on Wednesday evening, September 30, released its daily weather outlook for Thursday, October 1, 2026, covering all regions of Nigeria

Taraba State faces thunderstorms from the morning, while more than 10 northern states are at risk of isolated storms in the afternoon

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas received a direct safety advisory from the weather agency

Jalingo, Taraba State - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread thunderstorm activity across at least 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, October 1, 2026, urging Nigerians in affected areas to take precautions throughout the day.

Legit.ng reports that the agency published the outlook on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, covering the full 24-hour period from midnight to midnight.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms across parts of 27 states and the FCT on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Taraba leads northern thunderstorm forecast

Taraba State is the only northern state facing thunderstorms as early as the morning hours.

By afternoon and evening, the risk spreads considerably, with isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected over parts of Jigawa, Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Adamawa and Taraba States.

Southern, central states face thunderstorms

In the central region, cloudy skies are expected in the morning, with chances of thunderstorms and light rainfall over parts of Benue, the FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger States. In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast for the FCT, Kwara, Kogi and Niger States.

Southern states begin the day with overcast conditions and chances of light rain in parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River. However, the situation intensifies later in the day, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected across a broad stretch of the south, covering Oyo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States.

NiMet issues thunderstorm safety advisory

NiMet urged residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms and keep away from open spaces, tall trees and exposed structures. The agency also warned against driving or walking through flooded roads, particularly in low-lying areas.

Residents were advised to secure loose items outdoors ahead of possible strong winds, and to unplug sensitive electrical appliances during storms to guard against damage from power surges. Airline operators were separately advised to obtain airport-specific weather data directly from NiMet before planning or conducting flight operations.

According to NiMet, parts of the following states may be affected:

Adamawa Akwa Ibom Anambra Bauchi Bayelsa Benue Borno Cross River Delta Ebonyi Enugu FCT Gombe Imo Jigawa Kaduna Kano Katsina Kebbi Kogi Kwara Niger Oyo Plateau Rivers Sokoto Taraba Zamfara

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng