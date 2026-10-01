A video of Zimbabwe billionaire Wicknell Chivayo proudly showing friends his private helicopter has gone viral online

Chivayo died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his wife and four others at a farm in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

The footage has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions from fans reflecting on the cruel irony of his death

A video of Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo proudly showing off his private helicopter to friends has resurfaced online, days after he died in a crash involving that very aircraft.

Chivayo lost his life when the helicopter he was travelling in went down at Kudenga Farm in the Marondera area of Zimbabwe. His wife and four other people were also on board at the time of the fatal incident.

Reactions as Wicknell Chivayo's video showing off helicopter to friends resurfaces after fatal crash. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The clip, which began circulating widely on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, shows Chivayo standing at the entrance of the helicopter alongside roughly three companions, all of whom appeared visibly excited about the aircraft.

The group exchanged handshakes and were in high spirits as Chivayo chatted with them near the chopper. The helicopter then lifted off and was captured in the air moments later.

Wicknell Chivayo and wife continue trending after death. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

For many viewers, watching the footage knowing what eventually happened made it particularly difficult to process. The video quickly drew a wave of responses from fans who couldn't help but reflect on the tragic turn of events.

Here is the Instagram video of Wicknell and his friends at his helicopter:

Fans react to Wicknell's video

Here are some of the comments:

@jarvis_olamide:

"Helicopter has taken more lives than any other transport means. & mostly billionaires"

@aalimu_billion:

"Ya Allah please don't let us buy what gonna end our lives!"

@bigloner420:

"Lord please don't let us use our money to buy what's gonna end our lives"

@reby_stylish:

"Rest in peace sir"

@founder.jerry:

"Helicopter is just an absolute waste of money and invention. I remember Herbert Wigwe Late owner of Access bank also died like this. Himself, his wife and son died in the US. 🇺🇸 There is no flex in buying a chopper. It is just a single engine."

The reactions reflect a broader grief among followers, many of whom found themselves drawing comparisons to other high-profile figures who have lost their lives in similar circumstances.

Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.

Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng