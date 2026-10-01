Canada Announces 29 Occupations Prioritised For Foreign Workers Seeking Jobs
- Canada published a full list of 29 occupations that receive priority consideration under its foreign worker programme
- The prioritised roles span healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and cleaning services across most of the country
- Canada noted that the priority occupations apply across all provinces and territories, except for Quebec
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Canada has released a list of 29 occupations that receive priority consideration for foreign nationals looking to work in the country under its foreign worker programme.
According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, the programme is designed to fast-track workers in roles deemed essential to the country's economy. The priority status applies across all provinces and territories, with the exception of Quebec.
Canada's priority healthcare occupations for foreign workers
The bulk of the listed roles fall within the healthcare sector, reflecting persistent demand for medical professionals.
The following occupations are prioritised:
1. Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine
2. Specialists in surgery
3. General practitioners and family physicians
4. Pharmacists
5. Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
6. Nurse practitioners
7. Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals
8. Licensed practical nurses
9. Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
10. Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment
11. Medical laboratory technologists
12. Pharmacy technicians
13. Other medical technologists and technicians
14. Medical laboratory technicians and pathologists' assistants
15. Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
16. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
17. Other assisting occupations in support of health services
Agriculture, others on the priority list
Beyond healthcare, the list extends into agriculture, food processing, and cleaning services, which are industries that Canada has identified as requiring consistent labour supply:
18. Butchers – Retail and wholesale
19. Meat cutters and fishmongers – Retail and wholesale
20. Light-duty cleaners
21. Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors
22. Specialised livestock workers and farm machinery operators
23. Livestock labourers
24. Harvesting labourers
25. Nursery and greenhouse labourers
26. Industrial butchers and meat cutters, poultry preparers and related workers
27. Fish and seafood plant workers
28. Labourers in food and beverage processing
29. Labourers in fish and seafood processing
The Canadian government stated that these occupations "have been prioritised across all provinces and territories, except in Quebec," indicating that applicants whose skills fall within these categories may find it easier to navigate the country's foreign worker pathways compared to those in non-listed roles.
Canada names jobs under immigration pilot
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada released a list of 26 priority occupations under its Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP).
The programme offers eligible skilled workers a pathway to permanent residence if they meet the occupation and participating community requirements.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng