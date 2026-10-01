Canada published a full list of 29 occupations that receive priority consideration under its foreign worker programme

The prioritised roles span healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and cleaning services across most of the country

Canada noted that the priority occupations apply across all provinces and territories, except for Quebec

Canada has released a list of 29 occupations that receive priority consideration for foreign nationals looking to work in the country under its foreign worker programme.

According to information published on the Canadian government's official website, the programme is designed to fast-track workers in roles deemed essential to the country's economy. The priority status applies across all provinces and territories, with the exception of Quebec.

Canada publishes 29 priority occupations for foreign workers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Canada's priority healthcare occupations for foreign workers

The bulk of the listed roles fall within the healthcare sector, reflecting persistent demand for medical professionals.

The following occupations are prioritised:

1. Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine

2. Specialists in surgery

3. General practitioners and family physicians

4. Pharmacists

5. Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

6. Nurse practitioners

7. Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals

8. Licensed practical nurses

9. Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists

10. Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment

11. Medical laboratory technologists

12. Pharmacy technicians

13. Other medical technologists and technicians

14. Medical laboratory technicians and pathologists' assistants

15. Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

16. Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

17. Other assisting occupations in support of health services

Agriculture, others on the priority list

Beyond healthcare, the list extends into agriculture, food processing, and cleaning services, which are industries that Canada has identified as requiring consistent labour supply:

18. Butchers – Retail and wholesale

19. Meat cutters and fishmongers – Retail and wholesale

20. Light-duty cleaners

21. Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors

22. Specialised livestock workers and farm machinery operators

23. Livestock labourers

24. Harvesting labourers

25. Nursery and greenhouse labourers

26. Industrial butchers and meat cutters, poultry preparers and related workers

27. Fish and seafood plant workers

28. Labourers in food and beverage processing

29. Labourers in fish and seafood processing

The Canadian government stated that these occupations "have been prioritised across all provinces and territories, except in Quebec," indicating that applicants whose skills fall within these categories may find it easier to navigate the country's foreign worker pathways compared to those in non-listed roles.

Canada names jobs under immigration pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada released a list of 26 priority occupations under its Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP).

The programme offers eligible skilled workers a pathway to permanent residence if they meet the occupation and participating community requirements.

Source: Legit.ng