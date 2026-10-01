Sola Sobowale delivered a heartfelt tribute to Olu Jacobs at his Service of Songs held in Lagos on September 30, 2026

The veteran actress credited Olu Jacobs as the mentor who personally shaped her acting craft and career

The Night of Tributes brought together family and Nollywood stars including Joke Silva, RMD, and Funke Akindele

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale broke down with emotion while paying tribute to the late Olu Jacobs at his Service of Songs, disclosing publicly for the first time that the iconic actor was personally responsible for her training.

A video from the event, which circulated on X on September 30, 2026, captured Sobowale addressing the gathered mourners at Glover Memorial Hall on Lagos Island, crediting Jacobs for the qualities that made her a celebrated performer.

Sola Sobowale honours late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs during his Service of Songs. Photo: solasobowale/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

In her tribute to late veteran Olu Jacobs, actress Sola Sobowale said:

"When people see Sola Sobowale, they say she is a fantastic actor. But somebody trained me. And I'm saying this today: Baba Olu Jacobs Olumide trained me. A man of knowledge, wisdom, selfless man — that is Uncle Olumi. Anytime when I bring my wahala, then he has this... 'Sola, no, no, no, no'. If you are wise, you'll know what that means. You understand that word. The movement, the mannerism, speech... Uncle Olu, I know you are not here with us, but I am one million percent sure that your spirit is watching us," she said.

Sola Sobowale closed her tribute with a moving farewell, saying:

"You are gone, but forever you will be remembered. May the path ahead of you not be ruined. May the legacy and family you left behind never fall apart... Farewell until we meet along the journey, until we meet in dreams. Thank you very much. I love you."

Nollywood icons gather to honour the Lion of Lufodu, Olu Jacobs

The Night of Tributes drew an impressive gathering of industry figures alongside Jacobs' family.

His wife, Joke Silva, and their sons were present, as were colleagues including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Jide Kosoko, Afeez Saka, Norbert Young, and Funke Akindele, among others.

Mofe-Damijo also spoke at the event, recalling the lifelong lessons he drew from Jacobs on discipline and humility.

Other speakers highlighted how Jacobs' early encouragement and exacting professional standards helped shape careers across the Nigerian film industry.

Sola Sobowale gets emotional while paying tribute to late actor Olu Jacobs in Lagos. Photo: solasobowale/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs' life and legacy

Olu Jacobs, widely known as the "Lion of Lufodu," passed away on September 16, 2026, aged 84.

A classically trained actor who studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, he built a career spanning British television, international productions, and Nollywood, where he became a foundational figure across generations.

The evening's tributes consistently returned to themes of mentorship, generosity, and professionalism, qualities that, as Sola Sobowale made plain, left a lasting imprint on many of the performers who worked alongside him or under his guidance.

Watch Sola Sobowale's emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs in the X video below:

Emeka Ike breaks down in tears over Olu Jacobs’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Emeka Ike broke down in tears after learning about Olu Jacobs' death.

Footage filmed on the morning of September 16, 2026, showed Emeka Ike standing at a residential gate and appearing overwhelmed with grief.

The actor expressed regret over not seeing Olu Jacobs before his death, saying, “I did not see him till he died.”

Source: Legit.ng