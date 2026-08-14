SMEDAN has launched a new entrepreneurship programme aimed at supporting more than 100,000 young Nigerians annually.

The Building Resilient Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs (BRYNE) Project was unveiled as part of SMEDAN’s activities to mark International Youth Day 2026.

The initiative is designed to improve access to enterprise training, incubation, mentorship, finance, market opportunities and business development support for young Nigerians.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

SMEDAN said the programme would address one of the major challenges facing young entrepreneurs: finding the right support at different stages of developing a business.

Charles Odii, SMEDAN’s Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Corporate Affairs Unit on Friday, August 14.

SMEDAN has unveiled BRYNE as part of efforts to increase youth participation in Nigeria’s economy. Photo: Bloomberg

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Odii said the programme would provide practical pathways for young Nigerians with business ideas and those already operating businesses.

Odii said:

“Across the country, we meet young people with ideas, skills and businesses that can grow, but many still struggle to find the right support at the right time."

He said BRYNE would bring together opportunities ranging from training and incubation to finance, markets and mentorship, Punch reports.

Odii added:

“We want more young Nigerians to have a fair chance to build businesses that can survive, grow and create jobs."

How SMEDAN's BRYNE programme will support young entrepreneurs

The Head of SMEDAN’s Women and Youth Unit, Deputy Director Bimpe Fawale, said the programme would be delivered through four major channels.

1. SMEDAN Incubation Programme

The incubation programme will support 600 young entrepreneurs annually in sectors including fashion, woodwork and agriculture.

The initiative will leverage SMEDAN’s network of Industrial Development Centres across the country to provide enterprise development support.

2. Campus Enterprise Engagement Platform

SMEDAN will partner with the Federal Ministry of Education to take entrepreneurship support directly to tertiary institutions.

The platform will provide practical business workshops, advisory sessions, networking opportunities and exhibitions for student-owned businesses.

Up to 3,000 participants will be targeted per participating campus.

3. BRYNE Digital Connect

The digital component will provide entrepreneurship education through online platforms while promoting innovation, youth-led businesses and grassroots enterprises.

It will also connect entrepreneurs with wider markets and support the development of online enterprise communities.

4. Weekly startup hackathon

Another major component of BRYNE will be a weekly startup hackathon targeting 5,000 young entrepreneurs.

Fifty-two winners will be selected, with each winner receiving N250,000 in seed funding to support their businesses.

SMEDAN explains who can benefit

Fawale said BRYNE was structured to support entrepreneurs according to their specific needs and stages of development.

She said:

“Some need help turning an idea into a business. Others already have businesses but need finance, mentorship, better market access or the right information to take the next step.”

“BRYNE is designed to meet young entrepreneurs at those different stages and connect them to practical support.”

SMEDAN said beneficiaries would also be linked to business formalisation, funding, mentorship, investors, markets, business information and export opportunities through the agency and its partners.

The agency said the programme forms part of its broader efforts to help young Nigerians establish sustainable businesses, expand existing enterprises and create jobs.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government had published details of how Nigerians can apply for financing to acquire laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices through the C.L.I.C.K.D. programme.

The scheme, administered by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), seeks to make essential digital devices more accessible by offering credit facilities to qualified applicants.

Interested Nigerians must first complete an online application form and provide the required information before their eligibility can be assessed.

Source: Legit.ng