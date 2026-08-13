Nigerian content creator Peller made a lighthearted joke about divorcing his wife, Jarvis, just to have another wedding and sell aso-ebi

Peller suggested a divorce and reconciliation could give the couple a reason to hold a second wedding ceremony

Jarvis did not appear amused by the divorce joke, and her visible mood change caught the attention of viewers online

Nigerian content creator Peller has set social media buzzing after cracking a joke about divorcing his wife, Jarvis, with the sole motivation of selling aso-ebi a second time.

The moment unfolded during a casual conversation between the couple that was caught on camera.

Peller makes a lighthearted joke about divorcing his wife, Jarvis, just to have another wedding and sell aso-ebi. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller, in his usual playful style, bemoaned the fact that a wedding is typically a once-in-a-lifetime event, lamenting that it meant only one opportunity to sell the popular Nigerian celebratory fabric to guests and well-wishers.

Peller's Aso-Ebi Joke Goes Viral

Taking his reasoning a step further, the content creator floated a cheeky workaround.

He suggested that if he and Jarvis were to get divorced and later reconcile, a fresh wedding ceremony would be required, opening the door for another round of aso-ebi sales.

In his words:

"Me, I wan sell Aso-Ebi one more time o, but them tell me say wedding na once and for all. But wait o my baby, if we divorce now and later wan come back, shebi na another wedding go do for us to come back? I just wan sell another Aso-Ebi abeg…"

The joke landed with the audience watching online, but the same could not be said for Jarvis.

Almost immediately after Peller delivered his punchline, Jarvis' demeanour shifted noticeably.

She did not laugh or play along, and the change in her mood was visible enough for viewers to pick up on the awkward tension between the couple.

Watch X video of Peller talking about divorcing Jarvis here:

Reactions trail Peller's divorce joke against Jarvis

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Otunbahemmans stated:

"See how that small girl Dey look Peller Peller English Dey traumatize the girl"

@xorose36 noted:

"I feel like she’s just playing along lol pregnancy got me here LOL like it or not it’s already been done"

@chima56094 shared:

"E never clear fr ona eyes say peller marry Jarvis because he thinks if she leaves him he will go down or broke so the idea is to remain relevant"

Peller suggests that a divorce and reconciliation could give the couple a reason to hold a second wedding ceremony. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng