Victor Osimhen addressed transfer speculation linking him to Arsenal and other European clubs

The Nigerian striker scored twice in Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Corum FK, including a late equaliser

Osimhen spoke to GS TV after the game, giving his stance on the rumours surrounding his future

Victor Osimhen has broken his silence on mounting transfer rumours linking him to a summer exit from Galatasaray, claiming that he remains focused on his work rather than speculation.

Transfer interest in Osimhen has been a constant theme for several seasons. Despite joining Galatasaray on a permanent basis last summer, reports linking him to moves elsewhere have persisted into the current window.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Corum FK. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that Arsenal have made enquiries with Galatasaray to understand the terms under which a deal for the Nigerian striker could be arranged, with several other European clubs also said to be monitoring his situation.

Osimhen reacts to transfer rumours

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward addressed the reports during his post-match interview after Galatasaray's 2-2 pre-season draw against newly promoted Corum FK.

Osimhen scored both of his side's goals in that game, with his second arriving in the closing minutes to earn the Turkish club a point.

"Rumors always circulate during transfer seasons. I'll focus on my job. I'm focused on my work. We'll see and think about the future then,” he told GS TV.

Osimhen's brace against Corum FK underlined his value to Galatasaray's attack and is likely to complicate any negotiations for his departure, as the Turkish club will be reluctant to sanction a sale without receiving a significant fee in return.

His continued form has done little to dampen interest from clubs across Europe heading into the second half of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen rescues Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen rescued Galatasaray from an embarrassing result at home against a newly promoted side.

The Super Eagles forward scored both of Galatasaray's goals against Corum FK, with the second goal late in the game securing one point for the champions.

Source: Legit.ng