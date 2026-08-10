TikTok star Jarvis addressed widespread speculation about why she shaved her head ahead of her wedding

Fans assumed the creator shaved her hair as part of tribal marriage rites tied to her union with Peller

Jarvis and fellow TikTok star Peller held their traditional wedding on August 1 and a white wedding on August 8, 2026

Popular TikTok content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, has come out to clear the air over the real reason she shaved her head before her wedding.

In a video that has been circulating online, Jarvis firmly dismissed suggestions that cutting her hair was connected to any tribal marriage customs.

Jarvis addresses speculation surrounding her hairstyle before her wedding ceremony. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The TikToker told her followers to stop assuming things, insisting the decision came down to something far more practical.

According to Jarvis, the choice to go bald was a recommendation from her hairstylist, who felt it was necessary to achieve the best possible result for her bridal look.

"The wedding is finally over and I'm super happy. I'm proud of myself and my husband," she said in the video.

"For those of you speculating that I barbed my hair for my wedding as part of some tribal marriage rites, shut up. I barbed my hair because I wanted my hair installation to be perfect. That is what my hair stylist recommended because I have a very stubborn hair. Most of my hair like my frontal has not been sitting pretty because of my front hair."

Jarvis and Peller's wedding celebrations

The clarification comes after Jarvis and fellow TikTok creator Peller concluded their wedding celebrations.

Peller, whose full name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, and Jarvis, born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, had already marked their union with a traditional ceremony in Benin City and a civil wedding weeks ago.

The couple formalised their union traditionally on August 1, 2026, before hosting their white wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Watch Jarvis' video addressing the claims about her hair below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis strongly rejected her husband Peller’s claim that she would be taking a three‑month break from social media to focus on schoolwork.

Instead, she cheekily suggested that Peller himself would be the one disappearing from public view for six years due to health reasons.

Jarvis emphasised her commitment to staying active online “forever,” making it clear she has no plans to scale back her digital presence.

Jarvis speaks about why she shaved her hair after rumours linked it to her wedding rites. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller recalls tough childhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok creator Peller spoke about his difficult upbringing, sharing how hunger and financial hardship shaped his early life.

He disclosed during a livestream with his wife, Jarvis, that he survived secondary school with just 200 naira daily, often begging classmates for food or collecting numbers of wealthier peers to later request small amounts of money.

Today, Peller credits his mother’s prayers for his transformation, noting that those who once doubted him now witness his success and call him for help.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng