UAE legislation has revealed a strict deadline that foreign nationals must meet after welcoming a newborn child in the country

Foreign parents are required to obtain identity documents for their newborn in line with the laws of their home country within the timeframe

Failure to meet the four-month requirement means the newborn must leave the UAE, according to the official regulation

The United Arab Emirates has outlined a firm legal requirement for foreigners who give birth within its borders, setting a specific window to put the correct paperwork in place for their child.

According to UAE legislation, any foreign national who has a child born in the UAE must take steps to document the newborn's identity in accordance with the laws of their home country and update the child's residency status within four months of the birth date. Should a parent fail to meet this deadline, the newborn is required to leave the country.

The UAE reveals the deadline foreign parents must meet after welcoming a child. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the UAE rule requires for foreigners

The regulation, listed as Item 4 in the relevant provision, specifies two obligations for foreign parents. First, they must obtain the necessary documents that prove the child's identity, following whatever process their country of nationality requires. Second, they must amend the child's legal status within the UAE. Both steps must be completed before the four-month period lapses.

If neither condition is fulfilled in time, departure from the UAE becomes mandatory for the newborn.

What this means for foreigners in UAE

The UAE is home to a large expatriate population, with foreign nationals making up the vast majority of residents. For many families, navigating birth registration, passport applications, and visa status updates can involve multiple bureaucratic processes across different countries and embassy systems, making awareness of this deadline particularly important.

The four-month window covers the time needed to liaise with a home country's embassy or consulate, apply for a passport for the newborn, and then proceed with the appropriate UAE residency visa application. Parents who miss any step along the way risk falling foul of the law.

Who qualifies for UAE permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government has published the official categories of foreigners eligible for a Non-Working Residence Permit, and this applies in 2026.

Legit.ng learnt that the permit covers a wide range of people, including students, remote workers, retirees, and real estate owners.

Source: Legit.ng