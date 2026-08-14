Gospel singer Esther Igbekele announced the passing of her mother, Madam Mary Amope Igbekele, who died at age 71

The singer shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram on August 14, 2026, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken

The loss came just over a year after the Igbekele family hosted a grand 70th birthday celebration for Madam Mary in Ikorodu

Nigerian gospel singer Evangelist Esther Igbekele is grieving the death of her mother, Madam Mary Amope Igbekele (JP), who passed away at the age of 71.

The singer broke the painful news on Instagram on August 14, 2026, posting an image of a burning candle against a dark background alongside a brief but gut-wrenching message.

Esther Igbekele shares news of her mother’s passing through an emotional social media post. Photo: estherigbekele

Source: Instagram

Esther Igbekele wrote:

"Death you took my GOLD AWAY 🕊️🕊️🕊️."

The post sent shockwaves through the Nigerian gospel community, with fans and fellow musicians rushing to the comments section to offer their condolences.

No cause of death has been made public as of the time of this report.

The passing feels especially painful given how recently the family had reason to rejoice.

In April 2025, the Igbekele family gathered in Ikorodu for a landmark double celebration marking Madam Mary's 70th birthday and wedding anniversary.

At the time, Esther Igbekele publicly thanked God for preserving her parents in health, love, and happiness.

Less than 18 months later, that same joy has given way to profound grief.

Esther Igbekele is widely celebrated for her energetic style of gospel and hip-hop gospel music, and she commands a devoted following both within the church and across mainstream entertainment circles in Nigeria.

Check out Esther Igbekele's post announcing the death of her mom below:

Fans and colleagues rally around Esther Igbekele

The announcement drew an outpouring of support from across the gospel and entertainment communities.

Among those who reacted were fellow musicians and well-known social media personalities like comedian Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba and Nollywood actor Portable Harejan.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@woliagba_ayoajewole commented:

"Ah! So sorry ma. Kindly accept my condolences 🙏"

@mrportable_harejan wrote:

"Heyaaaaa may her soul rest in peace ooooo"

@bekesbukola shared:

"It is well with you sis. Accept our condolence"

@liliannneji said:

"Awwww when we were just waiting to celebrate your birthday 😢😢 sorry sis, my condolences to your family"

@shijuadeysings reacted:

"Jesus...😢 So sorry about this great loss ...Accept my condolences ma...Rest in peace mama"

@abimegapraise wrote:

"Accept my condolences Sis and may her gentle soul rest in peace"

@seun_meta3 added:

"Oops! May her gentle soul rest peacefully 🙏 Accept my condolences ma"

Esther Igbekele pays tribute to her late mother following her death at age 71. Photo: estherigbekele

Source: Instagram

Family postpones Tope Osoba's burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba announced the postponement of her burial ceremony, which had been scheduled for August 13, 2026.

The decision came after a candlelight procession held in her honour, with the family stating that the burial is postponed until further notice.

They assured mourners that a new date and venue will be communicated once outstanding arrangements are concluded.

Source: Legit.ng