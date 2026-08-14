The law firm of Deji Adeyanju and Partners issued a public statement on August 13, 2026, pushing back against media reports about their client

The firm said claims that a fresh criminal charge was filed against Dr John Abebe and his hospital are false and misleading

Lawyers warned journalists to verify facts before publishing, saying some reports appeared designed to destroy the doctor's reputation

The law firm of Deji Adeyanju and Partners has publicly rebuked what it describes as a deliberate media campaign against its client, Dr John Abebe, a medical doctor, and his facility, Joje Abebe Hospital Limited.

In a statement dated August 13, 2026, signed by the firm's management, the lawyers said several online publications and media reports about a criminal case pending before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory contain false information that is damaging to the doctor's name and professional standing.

Deji Adeyanju Law Firm Condemns Media Trial of Doctor John Abebe Over Pending Court Case

Source: Twitter

No fresh charge filed, firm insists

The law firm said the reports claiming a new criminal charge had been filed against Dr Abebe were inaccurate. According to the statement, the correct position is that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation took over prosecution of the existing charge, Charge No. CR/005/26, from the Police some months ago.

The firm added that an amended charge was filed but has not yet been moved in court.

"We wish to unequivocally state that no fresh criminal charge has been instituted against our client," the firm said in the statement.

The case involves nominal complainants identified as Mr Adamu Hassan Turaki and his wife, Mrs Mary Manga Turaki.

Lawyers warn against convicting client in public

The firm said the timing and pattern of the media reports suggest a coordinated effort to harm the doctor's reputation rather than genuine coverage of ongoing court proceedings.

It stressed that all defendants remain entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until a competent court rules otherwise on the basis of admissible evidence.

"The guilt or innocence of the Defendants is not a matter to be determined by media reports, social-media publications or sensational headlines," the statement read.

The management further called on journalists, media organisations, and commentators to exercise greater professionalism, verify facts before publication, and avoid reports that misrepresent the procedural status of the case.

"Continuing with the trend of inaccurate and misleading reports hints at a resolve to secure conviction in the court of public opinion rather than in the court room," the firm warned.

Source: Legit.ng