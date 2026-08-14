Shade Ladipo took to her Instagram story on Friday, August 14, 2026, with cryptic posts referencing the ongoing celebrity feud

The actress described the people involved in the drama as 'olosho ', a term for call girls, and questioned whether fans were entertained

Ladipo made a sweeping claim that many Nigerian celebrities make their money 'on their backs', insisting she was speaking the truth

Shade Ladipo has waded into the growing drama surrounding Diiadem, Ehi Ogbebor and Dabota Lawson with a series of pointed and cryptic posts that have set tongues wagging online.

The trio has dominated social media conversations following allegations made by Diiadem about their friendship circle, with fans weighing in heavily on all sides.

Shade exposes celebrities amid Diiadem, Daboat Lawson's feud. Photo credit@shadeladipo/@diiadem/@dbotalawson

Source: Instagram

On Friday, August 14, 2026, Ladipo took to her Instagram story with remarks that appeared to be directed squarely at the situation, though she stopped short of naming anyone directly.

Ladipo's cryptic Instagram story posts

In one of her posts, Ladipo claimed she had heard that some "olosho", a street term for call girls, were fighting. She did not mince words when she added that the very people involved in the public brawl are often the first to post Bible verses online and give speeches about hard work and hustle.

Shade Ladipo calls some celebrities' names in her cryptic post. Photo credit@shadeladipo

Source: Instagram

She capped the post with a hashtag asking her followers whether they were not entertained.

The actress did not stop there. In a follow-up post, she made a broader and more serious claim, stating that as someone who has spent years in the entertainment industry, she was in a position to know that most celebrities generate their income "on their backs." She was firm in her assertion, insisting that what she was saying was nothing but the truth.

Shade Ladipo speaks about celebrities in her cryptic post. Photo credit@shadelaidpo

Source: Instagram

Diiadem, Ehi Ogbebor and Dabota Lawson drama

The backdrop to Ladipo's outburst is a feud that has gripped Nigerian entertainment circles. Diiadem reportedly made several allegations concerning her friendship with Ehi Ogbebor and Dabota Lawson, sending the internet into a frenzy as fans picked sides and dissected the relationships between the three women.

Ladipo's posts appear to position her as an outside observer with inside knowledge, adding a fresh and provocative layer to an already volatile situation.

Shade Lapido speaks about Paul Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that Shade Lapido had shared her observation about a video made by Paul Okoye’s ex-wife concerning him and their daughter.

Paul Okoye’s ex-wife had earlier appealed to the singer to be present for their daughter, who needed her father’s support. She later appreciated him publicly after he showed up for their daughter.

Reacting to the situation, Shade Ladipo shared her thoughts on the video, highlighting the realities that women often face after the end of a marriage.

Source: Legit.ng