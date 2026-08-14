Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa on August 13

Mercy shared a dancing video with her husband and penned a heartfelt tribute to mark the milestone

A day later, she posted throwback pictures that had her hilariously poking fun at her own appearance

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo rang in her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, on August 13, sharing a warm video of the couple dancing together to mark the occasion.

In the post, the award-winning singer expressed her gratitude to God for another year of love and companionship alongside her husband.

Mercy Chinwo shares a throwback moment from her marriage as she celebrates her fourth anniversary. Photo: mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Addressing her husband directly, Mercy Chinwo wrote:

"Thank You Jesus for another beautiful year of love, grace and togetherness❤️ Happy Anniversary to us sweet @theofficialblessed 🥂❤️ I Love you🥰🥰."

Watch Mercy Chinwo dancing with her husband in the video below:

Mercy Chinwo's throwback photo reaction

The celebration carried on into the following day.

On August 14, Mercy Chinwo returned to her Instagram page with a set of throwback pictures from what appeared to be an earlier period in her life alongside Pastor Blessed.

While the images drew admiration from followers, it was the singer's own caption that truly stole the show.

Thanking fans for their anniversary messages, Mercy Chinwo playfully turned her attention to the older photos, joking about how she looked in them.

She wrote:

"Thank you all for the beautiful anniversary wishes, prayers, and love. God bless you🙏🏽 Meanwhile, this throwback picture shaaa 😂😅 Na only God know wetin my eye see for this wrapper wey dem tie me! 😂😂🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️"

The self-deprecating humour endeared her even further to fans, with many pouring into her comment section to celebrate the couple.

See Mercy Chinwo's throwback pictures with her husband below:

Fans celebrate Mercy Chinwo's family anniversary

Reactions from followers were warm and enthusiastic. Here is what some of them said:

@faithonyichinedu commented:

"Congratulations my faves ❤️❤️ Many more years to celebrate in good health and blessings ❤️❤️❤️"

@its.giftie wrote:

"Happy Anniversary my faves😍❤️ More years together in love and peace. God bless you PB Sir and my Mamalicious Mama❤️❤️🥰"

@iamossy shared:

"Congratulations fam ❤️, many more beautiful years ahead 🙌"

@kie_kie__ said:

"Happy anniversary 💕💕💕"

@theglobalgifted reacted:

"Drips of beauty and glory 😍 Many more happy celebrations, The Blessed 🎉"

@_adenikeayodele wrote:

"Congratulations once again, Dear Family 😍"

@emtunezproduction commented:

"The Blessed family… Happy marriage anniversary mama world @mercychinwo and Dr fresh @theofficialblessed This union is continually blessed, you shall enjoy marital bliss, the love shall continue to wax stronger with each passing day. Cheers to many more years in love, prosperity and sound health. Amen ❤️❤️❤️"

Mercy Chinwo and her husband celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary with love-filled moments. Photo: mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Aproko Doctor's wife marks sixth wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chef Amaka, wife of Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, marked six years of marriage and nine years together with heartfelt words on Facebook.

She praised her husband for protecting, providing, and pushing her to succeed, while also showering him with playful romantic titles.

The post included pictures of the couple and a touching message of gratitude for their enduring love.

Source: Legit.ng