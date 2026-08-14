Slovenia has set a clear residency requirement that foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship in the country

The official residency threshold places Slovenia among countries with longer waiting periods for naturalisation in Europe

The requirement is spelled out on the country's official website, outlining a specific number of years of continuous residence

Slovenia has outlined a key requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship, specifying exactly how long a person must reside in the country before their application can be considered.

According to information published on the country's official website, a foreign national must have lived in Slovenia for at least ten years before they are eligible to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Slovenia explains how long foreigners must live in Slovenia before citizenship application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/NurPhoto/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Slovenia's 10-year residency rule

The wording on the official platform is direct. It states that applicants must have "lived in Slovenia for at least ten years" as one of the conditions for acquiring Slovenian citizenship.

This ten-year threshold places Slovenia among European countries that require a longer period of residency before granting nationality, which is something prospective migrants and long-term residents will need to factor in when planning to settle permanently in the country.

What this means for foreigners

For individuals considering Slovenia as a destination for relocation, the decade-long residency requirement signals that citizenship is not a short-term prospect. Those who move to Slovenia will need to build a sustained life in the country over many years before they can formally apply to become citizens.

Slovenia, a Central European nation and member of the European Union, has in recent years attracted attention as a destination for individuals looking to relocate within Europe, partly due to its quality of life, natural environment, and access to the broader EU single market. However, the citizenship pathway, as outlined by the country's authorities, demands considerable long-term commitment from those who wish to call it home permanently.

US reveals citizenship waiting period

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that it had outlined the number of years foreign workers must hold a Green Card before they can apply for American citizenship.

The standard requirement is five years of permanent residence, while foreigners married to US citizens may qualify after three years, provided they meet other naturalisation conditions.

Source: Legit.ng