The UK government has outlined specific conditions under which citizenship test applicants will automatically forfeit their application fee

Foreigners who arrive late, fall ill, or refuse to have their photo taken are among those who will not be reimbursed

The rules cover five distinct situations that disqualify applicants from recovering money paid for the Life in the UK test

The United Kingdom has published five clear reasons why foreign nationals who have paid for the Life in the UK citizenship test will not receive a refund of their application fee, regardless of the circumstances.

The rules apply to anyone who has already paid to sit the test but is unable to complete it under certain conditions. Once any of these five situations apply, the fee is considered forfeited.

UK citizenship test: 5 reasons foreigners can lose their test fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Tim Grist Photography/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

Source: Getty Images

UK citizenship test fee

The UK government has outlined the following scenarios in which a refund will not be granted:

1. Wrong ID — Applicants who arrive at the test centre without an accepted or valid form of identification will not be permitted to sit the test and will lose their fee.

2. Illness — Those who are unwell on the day of their test are not entitled to a refund, even if they are unable to attend as a direct result of their illness.

3. Late arrival — Applicants who do not arrive at the test centre on time will be turned away and will not recover any money paid.

4. Missing documents — Failing to bring the correct supporting documents to the test centre is sufficient grounds for forfeiture of the fee.

5. Refusal to be photographed — Applicants who decline to have their photo taken at the test centre will not be allowed to proceed, and their payment will not be returned.

What foreigners should know before booking

The Life in the UK test is a compulsory requirement for most people applying for indefinite leave to remain or British citizenship. The test fee is paid upfront at the point of booking, and these rules make clear that the responsibility for meeting all requirements on test day falls entirely on the applicant.

Prospective test-takers are advised to double-check their identification documents, arrive ahead of their scheduled time, and confirm that all required paperwork is in order before heading to the test centre. Refusing any part of the process at the venue, including the photo requirement, will result in losing both the sitting and the money paid for it.

Graduate visa: UK gives instructions to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had released official guidelines outlining two things foreigners on the Graduate visa are not allowed to do while living in the country.

The restrictions include claiming benefits, public funds, or a state pension, as well as working as a professional sportsperson.

Source: Legit.ng