VDM has opened up about why he still holds a grudge against Peter Okoye amid the ongoing P-Square family dispute

The activist claimed Peter tried to involve him in the feud with his brothers before he heard the full story

VDM said he is grateful he did not make a video at the time, insisting he would have regretted it later

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has revealed why he believes he may never forgive singer Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square group.

The outspoken commentator made the remark while addressing fans who had been asking about his stance on the lingering dispute between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother, Jude Okoye.

VDM opens up about why he still holds a grudge against Peter Okoye amid the ongoing P-Square family dispute. Photos: VDM/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

“I would have hated myself” - VDM

In a post shared on his social media page, VDM alleged that Peter attempted to draw him into the family conflict and influence his opinion before he had access to the full details of the matter.

According to him, he was initially close to making a video about the dispute but later changed his mind after learning more about the other side of the story.

The activist said he remains thankful for that decision.

“As for Peter, I won’t forgive you for trying to use me against your brothers. I would have hated myself if I had made that video that day and later found out their side of the story.”

VDM claims Peter tried to involve him in the feud with his brothers before he heard the full story. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Awilo Logomba speaks on P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba addressed the ongoing feud between P-Square twins, Paul and Peter Okoye, urging them to reconcile.

He shared nostalgic throwback photos and reminded the brothers, along with their manager Jude Okoye, of the emotional toll their rift has taken on fans and loved ones.

Awilo emphasised that family is about love and forgiveness, expressing hope that the trio will reunite and move forward together.

Source: Legit.ng