Nollywood colleagues Debbie Shokoya and Obatide Kelvin publicly confronted Mide Martins over the reported N500m her film Iya earned on YouTube

Obatide Kelvin, who identified himself as a loyal supporter, demanded N3 million as his share of the massive reported earnings

Debbie Shokoya backed up the claim, urging anyone to quote her that Mide Martins made over N500 million from the film

Nollywood actress Mide Martins is at the centre of a lighthearted but pointed call-out from two of her colleagues after reports emerged that her film 'Iya' generated over N500 million in revenue on YouTube.

Actors Debbie Shokoya and Obatide Kelvin confronted Martins in a video that has since gone viral, demanding their cut of the reported windfall.

Reactions as Mide Martins’ ‘Iya’ movie reportedly rakes in over N500m on YouTube as Debbie Shokoya calls her out. Photo credit@mydemartins/@debbieshokoya/@kelvinobatide

Source: Instagram

The clip circulated amid growing conversations about the film's performance online, including an analysis by actress Omotola Jalade.

Obatide Kelvin demands his share

In the video, Obatide Kelvin made a theatrical case for himself and others who had rallied behind the actress over the years. Describing himself as an "Omo Onile", a term implying someone with a stake in her success, he stated that their support had been obvious, even to the blind.

Mide Martins’ ‘Iya’ movie reportedly rakes in over N500m on YouTube. Photo credit@mydemartins

Source: Instagram

"This woman has made N500 million from her movie on YouTube, and it has been confirmed. So we, the association of Omoonile and her supporters that have supported her to a large extent, that it is even conspicuous to the blind, have come to take our N3 million. You have made over N500 million; giving me N3 million isn't an issue," Kelvin said.

Debbie Shokoya was equally emphatic, putting her own credibility behind the figure. "I am telling you. She has made over N500 million; quote me anywhere," she declared.

Here is the X post of Debbie and Kelvin teasing Mide Martins about her movie below:

Fans and followers weigh In

The video sparked a lively debate online, with some fans questioning the accuracy of the N500 million figure while others jumped to the actress's defence.

Accoid wrote:

"If this is true, just image the headache she saved herself from by not doing a cinema tour."

Kazeenm odekunle questioned the claim:

"Una go just dey call money anyhow 500milion bi bawo."

Francis542899 was even more sceptical:

"No be only 500 million na 500 billion eti ya werey una go just open mouth Dey talk rubbish."

@real_bodaigbin pushed back with his own calculation:

"Not true bro, YouTube money is ₦4.8 million per 1 million views as at may 2026, so she posted that the film has 20million views, multiply 4.8 by 20."

@Olabamboh had a more personal take:

"Am i the only one that finds the story lame and the movie stupid? I mean i dislike that i saw it."

@Onikoyi24 sided with the earnings claim:

"Nah so you think when you dey industry you will know how far."

Mide Martins has yet to publicly respond to her colleagues' demands or confirm the reported earnings figure.

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him. According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on.

She sang his praises to the high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng