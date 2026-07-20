Alexx Ekubo Remembered: IK Ogbonna Shares Cherished Memories Two Months After Actor's Death
- IK Ogbonna has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo
- The Nollywood actor shared a video showing their cherished moments together on his Instagram page
- Ogbonna's post comes more than two months after Alexx Ekubo passed away, evoking emotional reactions from celebrities and fans
Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, popularly known as IK Ogbonna, on Sunday, July 19, 2026, evoked emotions with a heartfelt tribute to his late best friend, Alex Ekubo, more than two months after the actor passed away.
In a post via his official Instagram page, Ogbonna, who was spotted with Davido at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party, shared a video compilation of cherished moments with Ekubo, filled with laughter and memories.
“It was all God. It was all love. It was all laughter. It was all dreams. It was all family. You will forever remain a part of us. Rest on, Ekuuuuu," Ogbonna added in a caption of the video.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ogbonna, a few days ago, publicly addressed Ekubo’s death for the first time after taking a break from social media to mourn the deceased.
Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, following a battle with stage four kidney cancer. He was buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.
The video IK Ogbonna shared as he paid an emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo is below:
Reactions to IK Ogbonna's post
The actor's latest post and video compilation drew reactions from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:
lagos.personal.shopper commented:
"@ikogbonna May God continually give you the strength to bear the loss."
adanze_h said:
"Memories is all we have left . Keep resting Alexx. Keep being strong ikay."
bilicious_bee said:
"If IK turns left,right and center on his phone all he see his Alexx."
adanze_h commented:
"I'm wondering how teary you will be putting all these short video clips together. Kia."
dacribscakes wrote:
"Nothing prepared me for the end part. Life is just too short."
Alexx Ekubo's sister shares emotional video
Legit.ng also reported that Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, shared a heartfelt video of herself at his residence, with his portrait and awards visible in the background.
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Chioma also reflected on the two months since his passing, expressing deep grief and describing the shoes he left behind as “too large” to fill.
Fans reacted with mixed comments, with some questioning whether the video was recent, while others empathised with her ongoing mourning.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng