IK Ogbonna has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo

The Nollywood actor shared a video showing their cherished moments together on his Instagram page

Ogbonna's post comes more than two months after Alexx Ekubo passed away, evoking emotional reactions from celebrities and fans

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, popularly known as IK Ogbonna, on Sunday, July 19, 2026, evoked emotions with a heartfelt tribute to his late best friend, Alex Ekubo, more than two months after the actor passed away.

In a post via his official Instagram page, Ogbonna, who was spotted with Davido at Ubi Franklin's son's birthday party, shared a video compilation of cherished moments with Ekubo, filled with laughter and memories.

IK Ogbonna shares an emotional video of him and his late friend Alexx EKubo. Credit: alexxekubo/ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

“It was all God. It was all love. It was all laughter. It was all dreams. It was all family. You will forever remain a part of us. Rest on, Ekuuuuu," Ogbonna added in a caption of the video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ogbonna, a few days ago, publicly addressed Ekubo’s death for the first time after taking a break from social media to mourn the deceased.

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, following a battle with stage four kidney cancer. He was buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.

Celebrities and fans react to IK Ogbonna's heartfelt tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The video IK Ogbonna shared as he paid an emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo is below:

Reactions to IK Ogbonna's post

The actor's latest post and video compilation drew reactions from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

lagos.personal.shopper commented:

"@ikogbonna May God continually give you the strength to bear the loss."

adanze_h said:

"Memories is all we have left . Keep resting Alexx. Keep being strong ikay."

bilicious_bee said:

"If IK turns left,right and center on his phone all he see his Alexx."

adanze_h commented:

"I'm wondering how teary you will be putting all these short video clips together. Kia."

dacribscakes wrote:

"Nothing prepared me for the end part. Life is just too short."

Alexx Ekubo's sister shares emotional video

Legit.ng also reported that Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, shared a heartfelt video of herself at his residence, with his portrait and awards visible in the background.

Chioma also reflected on the two months since his passing, expressing deep grief and describing the shoes he left behind as “too large” to fill.

Fans reacted with mixed comments, with some questioning whether the video was recent, while others empathised with her ongoing mourning.

Source: Legit.ng