Nollywood actress Nancy Isime surprised Alex Ekubo's younger siblings with a fun-filled day out at spots the late actor loved

Nancy and the siblings engaged in games and activities during the outing, which was captured on video

On Alex Ekubo's 3-month remembrance, Nancy shared a heartfelt lesson she learnt from the actor's life

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has shown the depth of her bond with the late Alex Ekubo by stepping up for his family in a touching way.

The actress recently took Alex Ekubo's younger siblings on a surprise day out, visiting the same spots the beloved actor used to frequent when he was alive.

Nancy Isime takes Alex Ekubo’s younger siblings to their favourite hang-out spots. Credit: @nancyisime, @alexekubo

Source: Instagram

A video of the outing circulated online, showing Nancy and the siblings in high spirits as they threw themselves into various games and activities together.

Nancy Isime Honours Alex Ekubo's Memory

The gesture was widely seen as Nancy's way of keeping Alex's memory alive while also offering his family a moment of joy amid their grief.

Rather than simply sending condolences, she chose to show up in person and create new, happy memories at places that already held meaning for the family.

The outing came around a significant milestone for those who loved Alex. Marking three months since his passing, Nancy also took to social media to reflect on what the actor's life had taught her.

She used the occasion to remind the public that a man of Alex Ekubo's character and spirit is not easily forgotten, noting that legends do not truly die but simply transition.

A Lesson From Alex Ekubo's Life

Her message carried both grief and gratitude, honouring the actor's legacy while encouraging others to hold on to the impact he made during his lifetime.

Alex Ekubo passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a devoted fan base and a community of colleagues who have continued to celebrate and mourn him in equal measure.

Nancy Isime has been among the most vocal in keeping his memory present, and this latest act of kindness towards his siblings has only deepened that reputation.

See the fun moments between Nancy Isime and Alexx Ekubo's family:

Alex Ekubo’s younger siblings enjoy a memorable outing with Nancy Isime. Credit: @nancyisime

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng