CBN overhauls money-market rules, enhancing banks' access to funding and investment opportunities

Individuals and companies now gain direct access to OMO auctions for greater investment options

No immediate change in interest rates but improved liquidity management expected for banks

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has overhauled its money-market rules, giving banks greater flexibility to access central bank funding while opening up some investment opportunities to individuals, companies and non-bank financial institutions.

The new rules, announced on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, take immediate effect and represent one of the biggest adjustments to the CBN’s money-market framework since tighter restrictions were introduced in 2022.

CBN eases access to cash for Nigerian banks and customers. Credit: CBN/NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Under the new framework, banks can now access the CBN’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) on the same day they trade in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. They can also use the facility on days they participate in primary auctions of government securities.

However, one restriction remains. A bank cannot access the SLF and participate in an Open Market Operations (OMO) auction on the same day.

Longer-term borrowing returns

The CBN has also lifted its suspension of Tenored Repo Operations, allowing banks to enter into repurchase agreements lasting between four and 90 days.

A repo allows a bank to obtain cash by temporarily selling securities and agreeing to repurchase them at a later date.

The CBN said the move is designed to improve liquidity management and strengthen the transmission of monetary policy to borrowing costs across the financial system.

For banks such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and others, the changes provide greater flexibility in managing liquidity, foreign exchange positions and government securities without losing access to the central bank’s lending window.

Individuals and companies get wider OMO access

One of the most notable changes is the expansion of access to OMO auctions.

Previously, participation was largely concentrated among banks and selected institutional investors. Under the new rules, eligible individuals, companies and non-bank financial institutions can participate directly in both primary and secondary OMO transactions.

Banks will still submit bids and handle settlement on behalf of these investors.

The development could provide wealthy individuals, businesses and other institutional investors with greater access to CBN-issued investment instruments and the yields they offer. Recent OMO auctions have cleared at rates ranging from about 19.9% to 21.9%.

What does this mean for bank customers?

The changes do not amount to an interest-rate cut. The CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept its benchmark interest rate at 26.5%, while the Standing Lending Facility remains around 27% and the Standing Deposit Facility around 22%.

Instead, the central bank is making its liquidity-management tools more flexible while maintaining a tight monetary policy stance.

For bank customers, the immediate impact may not be a sudden change in deposit or loan rates. However, greater access to liquidity could help banks manage short-term funding pressures more efficiently.

The return of longer-term repo operations could also help smooth fluctuations in money-market rates, particularly around major foreign exchange and OMO settlements.

Investors could have more options

Opening OMO auctions to a broader range of investors could also change how individuals and businesses deploy surplus cash.

Rather than relying entirely on banks as intermediaries, eligible investors will have a more direct route into CBN money-market instruments, although banks will continue to facilitate bidding and settlement.

Nigerian banks to have more access to cash as CBN boosts liquidity with a new policy. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The move comes as the CBN continues to balance high interest rates with the need to manage liquidity and inflation.

With the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for September 21-22, 2026, attention will now turn to whether the new framework helps stabilise money-market borrowing costs while the CBN keeps its benchmark rate unchanged.

Banks reduce lending rates as CBN releases new charges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN has published fresh data showing that the average maximum lending rate charged by commercial and merchant banks has dropped to 33.16% in June 2026, down from 34.78% in May 2026.

The figures come from the CBN's Money Market Indicators report and reflect only the second meaningful drop in the maximum lending rate in 2026.

The rate opened 2026 at 32.68% in January, climbed to 35.17% in February, and held near that level through April before beginning to ease.

Source: Legit.ng