A Facebook user accused Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami of redirecting streams of late Allwell Ademola's film to his own YouTube channel

Salami responded publicly, promising that proceeds from the movie Until My Last Breath would go to Ademola's family

The Nollywood actor set a bold target, dedicated to keeping the late actress's legacy alive

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has responded to a Facebook user who accused him of exploiting the late actress Allwell Ademola's film for personal gain.

The controversy began when a user named Marufah Motunrayo Muhammed took to Facebook to question why Salami was directing viewers to his own YouTube channel to stream Until My Last Breath, a movie featuring Allwell Ademola, rather than to Ademola's own page.

Lady claims Rotimi Salami is using Allwell Ademola to cash out. Credit: rotimisalami

Source: Instagram

"What happened to Allwell Ademola's YouTube page? Why are we acting like the movie suddenly belongs elsewhere?" she wrote.

Salami, who celebrated Allwell Ademola's 50th birthday at her graveside, wasted no time firing back.

On Wednesday, 12 August 2026, the actor shared a screenshot of the post on his Instagram account, addressing it with a mix of humour and seriousness.

Salami Clarifies Plans for Movie Proceeds

In his response, Salami cheekily asked the accuser to hand over Allwell Ademola's YouTube login details if she had them, before turning more serious about his intentions.

The actor stated clearly that any proceeds from the film would be directed to the late actress's family, unless they preferred the funds to be reinvested into producing more films in her name to preserve her legacy.

"Proceeds will be going to her family if they don't wish for us to continue re-investing the proceeds into making more films in her name to keep her Legacy," he wrote.

He also set an ambitious milestone, declaring that he would keep pushing the film until it reached 200 million streams. In typical fashion, he added a light-hearted note:

Actor Rotimi Salami shares what would happen to proceeds made from Allwell Ademola's movie. Credit: rotimisalami

Source: Instagram

"Because me I want to use the money to buy G-WAGON. Aunty Morufah will be the first to ride with me."

Recall that Allwell Ademola died on December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack at her home.

See Salami's Instagram response that sparked the conversation below:

Fans React to the Exchange

The post drew quick reactions from followers, with many siding with Salami.

@easybiddy commented:

"😂Depression is really real. A o ni se agbako o"

@pretty_adun_2 wrote:

"You still put Aunty for her name. brother rotimi you are so nice 😂…marufAh Abi Wentin be her name herself.."

@marvelousadedapo said:

"People are actually funny. What has she contributed to the deceased family but has mind to post any how"

Rotimi Salami, Totin Abraham mourn Tope Osoba

Legit.ng previously reported that Rotimi Salami mourned the death of actress Tope Osoba with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of her and expressing deep sorrow over losing “another talent and a good heart.”

His emotional words reflected the pain felt across Nollywood, as he urged colleagues and fans to “just live right” in the face of such loss.

Toyin Abraham also joined in grieving, posting tearful Instagram Stories to honour Osoba’s memory.

Source: Legit.ng