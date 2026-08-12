Actresses Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye arrived at the Thanksgiving party for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets dressed in Aso Ebi

The two actresses were denied entry by security at Monarch Event Centre, with the incident captured on video

The reason behind the security denial remained unclear as both women were seen in discussion with the bouncer

A moment at the thanksgiving celebration for actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mo'Bimpe's triplets has sparked conversations online after two popular Yoruba actresses ran into an unexpected situation at the venue.

Actresses Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye arrived at the event, held at Monarch Event Centre, decked out in the official Aso Ebi for the occasion.

Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye arrived at the Thanksgiving party for Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe's triplets dressed in Aso Ebi. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji/Regina Chukwu.

Source: Instagram

Despite having dressed in the celebration's fabric, signalling their expected presence, the two were stopped at the security checkpoint and denied entry into the venue.

Footage of the incident, which has since circulated widely online, captured both women approaching the security personnel for clearance.

They were then seen standing at the entrance in what appeared to be a conversation with the bouncer on duty, seemingly attempting to resolve the situation.

What Happened at the Security Checkpoint

The exact reason behind the denial was not immediately clear. Neither the event organisers nor the security team at Monarch Event Centre had offered an explanation at the time the video went viral.

It is also unclear whether the matter was eventually resolved and the actresses were later granted access.

Watch the X video showing Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye being bounced at the party:

Reactions trail Video of Regina Chukwu and Victoria Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OnikaDrew stated:

"Maybe she wasn't invited. Learn how to go to only places you're wanted. For the bouncers to stop her, there must be some form of invitation and she doesn't have it to show. It's embarrassing but she brought it on herself."

@data4lif noted:

"How is this a news? What economic benefit does this info contribute? What added knowledge does this give your followers? How does this resolve the Islamic extremism facing us or the hardship we face? Lastly, are you paid to post this or darkness is regulating your activities?"

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo'Bimpe are celebrating the arrival of their triplets. Photos: Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng