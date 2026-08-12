Nollywood actress Oluwafunlayo Obafemi shared a frightening incident involving her husband and actor Odunlade Adekola during a film shoot

Obafemi said she allowed the movie crew to use her home without informing her husband, who later returned home furious after a neighbour tipped him off

She alleged her husband entered the house with a gun and fired at a window while Adekola was still inside

A Nollywood actress has recounted a terrifying ordeal involving popular actor Odunlade Adekola, her husband, and a gun that nearly turned a movie shoot into a tragedy.

Oluwafunlayo Obafemi shared the account during an interview with Feelrightnews TV on Tuesday, describing a sequence of events that placed Adekola in danger.

Oluwafunlayo Obafemi shares a frightening incident involving her husband and actor Odunlade Adekola during a film shoot. Photos: Oluwafunlayo Obafemi/ Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

She explained that the incident began when a film crew she was part of had to abandon their original shooting location because the chair they needed for a particular scene was not available there.

Since her home was nearby, she offered it as an alternative venue.

Why Obafemi Did Not Tell Her Husband

Obafemi told the interviewer she chose not to notify her husband about the change of location, reasoning that the filming would wrap up before he came home.

That calculation proved wrong. A neighbour reportedly tipped off her husband, who then headed back to the house in a rage.

She alleged that he stormed in armed with a gun and fired a shot at a window while Adekola was still inside the property. The veteran actor reportedly had no option but to scale the fence to get away.

She stated:

"One day we went to shoot a movie. When we arrived at the venue, the chair we wanted to use was not suitable for the work. My house was nearby so we decided to shoot there. I did not tell my husband because I knew he would not be back in time to watch the shooting but thought we would have finished before he returned. But one of my neighbour told him and he came back angrily. He stormed into the house and shot at the window. It was God that saved Odunlade Adekola as he escaped through the fence."

Obafemi Credits Divine Intervention

The actress described Adekola's escape as nothing short of miraculous, saying she believes only divine intervention kept him from being seriously harmed. She characterised the moment as a genuine close call for the actor.

Watch the YouTube interview of actress Oluwafunlayo Obafemi here:

Obafemi alleges her husband entered the house with a gun and fired at a window while Adekola was still inside. Photos: Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.

She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.

Source: Legit.ng