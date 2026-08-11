President Tinubu spoke at the opening of the 9th All-Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture in Abuja on Monday

Tinubu linked the push to reposition livestock to Africa's fast-growing population and rising demand for animal protein

The USDA announced a $26.1 million Food for Progress project for Nigeria covering poultry, feed, and aquaculture sectors

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Tinubu has said Africa's livestock sector holds the potential to become a major force behind food security, industrialisation, youth employment and sustainable economic growth across the continent.

Tinubu made the remarks on Monday, August 10, in Abuja at the opening of the 9th All-Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture, where he was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

Tinubu Says Africa's Livestock Sector Can Drive Food Security and Economic Growth

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The president said Africa's rapidly growing population and the rising demand for animal protein made it urgent for governments to modernise and reposition the livestock sector. He described livestock as more than a food source, calling it "a strategic economic asset capable of driving industrialisation, youth employment, regional trade and economic prosperity."

Nigeria's Livestock Reforms

Tinubu pointed to his administration's creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development in July 2024 as proof of the government's commitment to moving livestock production away from subsistence and cultural practices towards a modern, commercially competitive industry. He said reforms based on recommendations from the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms were already underway, covering governance, productivity, and private-sector investment.

The National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, he added, was among several programmes designed to unlock the sector's potential through improved animal breeding, stronger veterinary services, and investment in dairy, meat processing and feed production. He also said the government was pursuing dairy transformation through improved genetics, nutrition and modern processing facilities, steps he said would reduce import dependence and boost rural incomes.

Tinubu called on African nations to deepen regional cooperation and harmonise standards for disease control and cross-border livestock trade, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Conference Goals and US Partnership

Minister of Livestock Development Idi Maiha said Nigeria's hosting of the conference, just two years after the ministry was established, was a significant achievement. He urged African countries to move beyond "fragmented interventions" and build a coherent continental livestock transformation agenda, stressing that governments, researchers and the private sector each had a distinct role to play.

Prof. Mizeck Chagunda, Interim President of the All-Africa Society of Animal Production, said the conference should produce practical solutions rather than serve as a platform for presentations alone. He noted that more than 140 papers would be delivered across topics including animal health, biotechnology, climate change and food systems. He also announced plans to establish a permanent home for the society and introduce the African Livestock Changemakers Awards.

On the international partnerships front, Chris Bielecki, Agricultural Counsellor at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service, said the United States was a committed partner in Africa's livestock development. He revealed that the USDA had recently approved a $26.1 million Food for Progress project for Nigeria targeting the animal feed, poultry and aquaculture sectors. He added that the U.S. Soybean Export Council had already trained more than 5,000 Nigerians in poultry, aquaculture and feed mill management.

Source: Legit.ng