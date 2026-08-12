Tanzanian fans flooded Priscilla Ojo's TikTok comments with a #FreeJumaJux campaign after Juma Jux appeared visibly slimmer at Peller's wedding

Priscilla Ojo fired back at her critics with sharp responses that were quickly screenshotted and shared across social media

Juma Jux publicly responded amid the drama by dropping a comment on his wife's recent post from an event in Ghana

Priscilla Ojo made it clear that she is not the one to scroll past criticism without saying something, and Tanzanian fans got a front-row seat to that on Monday, 11 August 2026.

The influencer and daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo found herself at the centre of a heated cross-border social media moment after fans of her Tanzanian partner, singer Juma Jux, descended on her TikTok comment section with pointed remarks about his appearance.

Juma Jux breaks his silence on calls for Priscilla Ojo to leave him. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

How the #FreeJumaJux Campaign Started

The whole thing kicked off after Juma Jux attended the wedding of Nigerian influencers Jarvis and Peller, where his noticeably slimmer frame caught the attention of his Tanzanian followers.

Many wasted no time in connecting his weight loss to his relationship with Priscilla, and a #FreeJumaJux movement quickly took shape in her comments.

One fan wrote: "Free jux. He's a big artist, and seeing him lose so much weight so suddenly is really worrying and painful for his fans." Others went further, with remarks like "Juma Jux was better with Vanessa Mdee" circulating widely.

Priscilla, however, was not about to let any of it slide. She hit back directly in the comments with responses that spread quickly after fans began sharing screenshots.

"Aww, your brother loves it here," she wrote in one reply. In another, she appeared to hint at a second pregnancy with Juma, writing: "Una for talk since, second belle don enter." She also added: "You know what they say about tall and thin men right" and a simple but loaded "Too late."

Juma Jux Weighs In

What makes the situation even more interesting is that Juma Jux had already addressed the weight concerns before the campaign took off, saying he was happy with his new look. His sister Fatima also stepped in to defend both his appearance and Priscilla publicly.

Then, amid all the noise online, the singer dropped a comment on a recent post by Priscilla from an event in Ghana, writing simply: "My love 😍."

It was brief, but the timing said everything. Nigerians rallied behind Priscilla throughout the exchange as the social media divide between Nigerian and Tanzanian fans grew louder by the hour.

The Instagram post by Priscy Juma commented on:

Juma Jux responds after Tanzanian women turn their attention to Priscilla Ojo. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo supports Juma Jux's music amid backlash

Legit.ng also reported that actress Iyabo Ojo supported her son-in-law Juma Jux amid mixed reactions from Nigerians over his Ikweji song.

The actress shared a fun video on April 14, 2026, showing herself and Priscilla jumping on the song's viral TikTok challenge during a photoshoot.

She also used the opportunity to promote her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, ahead of its UK premiere on April 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng