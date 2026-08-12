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Germany Announces 4 Grounds Foreigners Could Automatically Lose German Citizenship
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Germany Announces 4 Grounds Foreigners Could Automatically Lose German Citizenship

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Germany has outlined specific conditions under which a foreigner who already holds German citizenship could have it taken away
  • One of the grounds involves a foreigner voluntarily seeking citizenship in another country, which automatically puts their German status at risk
  • Joining the armed forces of a foreign nation is among the actions Germany considers serious enough to trigger a loss of citizenship

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Germany has outlined four distinct grounds under which a foreigner who has previously acquired German citizenship may have that citizenship revoked or withdrawn.

While the country has its own set of requirements that foreigners must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship, German authorities have equally made clear that holding a German passport does not automatically guarantee it will be kept. Certain actions or circumstances can put that status at serious risk.

Germany mentions 4 grounds that could lead to loss of German citizenship
Germany mentions 4 grounds under which a foreigner could lose German citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Caspar Benson
Source: Getty Images

Grounds for losing German citizenship

Below are the four conditions under which a foreigner may lose German citizenship, as listed by Germany:

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- A foreigner who voluntarily applies for citizenship in another country will lose their German citizenship

- A foreigner who enlists in or joins the armed forces of a foreign nation will lose their German citizenship

- A foreigner who holds dual citizenship will lose their German citizenship

- A foreigner who is adopted by a non-German parent may lose their German citizenship

German citizenship: What this means for foreigners

The list signals that Germany takes a firm stance on exclusive national allegiance, particularly where military service and voluntary naturalisation in other countries are concerned. Foreigners who have gone through the process of acquiring German citizenship are expected to remain committed to that status and avoid actions that could be interpreted as shifting their loyalty elsewhere.

The case of adoption is treated slightly differently, as the wording suggests this is a conditional rather than an automatic outcome, depending on the specific circumstances involved.

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Germany announces 2 categories of foreigners exempted from citizenship test

Germany attached conditions to citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany requires foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation to answer at least 17 out of 33 questions correctly to pass the citizenship test.

The test lasts 60 minutes and assesses applicants’ knowledge of Germany’s legal system, society and living conditions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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