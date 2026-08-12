ECOWAS launches second edition of Startup Awards with $65,000 in cash prizes for Nigerian entrepreneurs

60 startups will be selected across six sectors, promoting innovation in West Africa

Nigerian startups can gain visibility, investment opportunities, and mentorship through the programme

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened applications for the second edition of its Startup Awards, allowing Nigerian entrepreneurs and startups to compete for a share of $65,000 in cash prizes.

The regional initiative is designed to identify, recognise and support innovative startups while promoting digital entrepreneurship, technological innovation and economic integration across West Africa.

Nigerians are eligible to apply for ECOWAS $65,000 startup funds. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The ECOWAS Commission announced the opening of the application window on Monday, stating that the programme is aimed at helping promising businesses gain greater visibility, access investment opportunities and scale beyond their domestic markets.

Applications opened on August 3, 2026, and will close on August 31, 2026.

The programme follows the inaugural ECOWAS Startup Awards held in Niamey, Niger, in November 2021.

60 startups to be selected across six sectors

The 2026 edition will target 60 startups from the 12 ECOWAS member states, with participating businesses selected across six major sectors.

These include EdTech and Skills Development, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech and Food Systems, CleanTech, Climate and Green Innovation, as well as Tourism, Hospitality and TravelTech.

Selected startups will take part in virtual masterclasses from September 21 to 25, 2026, before moving to a physical programme in Abuja from September 28 to 30.

The programme will culminate in the regional finals in Abuja on September 30.

Cash prizes and other benefits

Beyond the cash awards, the programme offers selected founders opportunities to connect with investors, policymakers, development partners and other entrepreneurs across the region.

The awards package includes $20,000 for the first runner-up and $15,000 for the second runner-up, while the full prize structure provides a total of $65,000 in cash awards.

Other benefits include regional exposure, investor access through deal rooms, networking opportunities, a six-month post-award acceleration and mentorship programme, as well as digital tools including computers, accessories and software.

Who can apply?

Nigerian founders seeking to participate must meet several conditions.

Applicants must be citizens of an ECOWAS member state, while their startups must be registered and based in an ECOWAS country.

Businesses must also have operated for at least two years, demonstrate a functioning product or service, provide evidence of market traction or scalability and submit all required documents.

Documents required from applicants

Applicants will need to provide a valid national passport or ECOWAS-approved identity document belonging to the lead founder, a recent passport photograph and, where applicable, a business registration certificate.

Other requirements include two years of financial statements, management accounts or projections, a business plan of no more than 10 pages, a pitch deck of up to 10 slides and a one-minute pitch video in MP4, MOV or WebM format, with a maximum file size of 100MB.

How Nigerians can apply

Interested Nigerian startups can access the official application portal at the ECOWAS Startup Awards application portal .

Applicants must create an account using their full name, email address, telephone number and a password of at least 10 characters.

The application form contains Sections A through J and can be saved as a draft before final submission.

How startups will be selected

According to a Punch report, the selection process will combine national and regional assessments. Each member state will nominate half of its allocated slots, while the remaining slots will come through open public applications.

At the regional stage, finalists will pitch before an independent jury comprising industry experts, investors and policy stakeholders.

ECOWAS asks Nigerian startups to apply for $65,000 startup funds; lists eligibility. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Startups will be assessed based on problem clarity and solution fit, innovation, team capacity, market potential, financial viability, social and economic impact, alignment with ECOWAS priorities, as well as pitch and voting integrity.

For Nigerian startups looking to expand their reach, attract investors and gain recognition across West Africa, the competition offers a potentially significant platform to take their businesses to the next level, MSME Africa reported.

NACCIMA opens portal for $150m fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has opened a dedicated online portal for Nigerian businesses to apply for a $150 million offshore financing facility aimed at supporting long-term business expansion.

The facility was developed in partnership with German banking group ODDO BHF SE.

Loans under the programme begin at $10 million, carry single-digit interest rates, and come with repayment periods of at least 7.5 years.

Source: Legit.ng