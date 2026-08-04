Content creator Peller revealed during a livestream that dollar notes sprayed at his traditional wedding turned out to be counterfeit

Bank officials flagged the fake currency after the newlywed visited to deposit the money he received from guests at the ceremony

Peller's shocking discovery has sparked widespread reactions online as buzz around his wedding to Jarvis continues to trend

Popular content creator and streamer Peller has left the internet buzzing after disclosing that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him at his traditional wedding were counterfeit.

The TikToker made the revelation during a livestream session with one of his American gifters, sharing the disappointing experience of visiting the bank only to be told that a portion of the foreign currency he had received was fake.

Peller calls out guests after claiming fake dollars were sprayed at his wedding. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller described how confident he had felt after the ceremony, genuinely convinced that the volume of dollars sprayed on him had made him a wealthy man overnight. He even filmed a celebratory video with the cash before heading to the bank.

He said:

"When I got to the bank, they told me the dollars were fake. People that gave me real money, I know them if I see them. They gave me fake dollars."

Peller Thought He Had Become a Millionaire

The revelation clearly stung, given how much excitement the newlywed had attached to the foreign currency. He described the moment as a rude awakening, particularly after the high of his wedding celebration with his new wife, Jarvis.

He added:

"I got home after my wedding thinking I was a millionaire already. I used the money to make a video, saying, 'Hello, thinking I am rich, but it was fake. You people did not notice I did not talk about the dollars again since last night. Is it by force to spray money?"

He questioned the logic behind bringing counterfeit notes to a wedding, suggesting the act was both disrespectful and unnecessary from all parties involved.

Peller says he celebrated too early after discovering wedding dollars were fake. Credit: Peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans React to the Fake Dollars Scandal

The story quickly caught fire online, drawing a wave of responses from followers who found the whole situation equal parts amusing and alarming. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Atilolahafeezah wrote:

"This is actually very funny 😂😭😭"

@spanishmic commented:

"A lot of f@ke promises that day"

@Birthprince1 said:

"Peller just de wyn de man so he can cash out from the man"

@i_am_olacash reacted:

"😂😂 Wedding gift don turn prop money? Omo, who send fake dollars as present—na blessing or practical joke? 😭💵"

@eraniya_osogbo wrote:

"If you can't do something just leave it, why would you go to a party to go and spend fake money.."

Watch Peller speaking about the fake dollars below:

Peller and Jarvis in Public Disagreement After Wedding

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent public disagreement between popular content creators Peller and Jarvis, following their traditional wedding ceremony.

This unexpected exchange has sparked widespread online discussion, particularly about traditional roles in wedding ring purchases and how they challenge modern relationship dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng