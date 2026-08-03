A large crowd of uninvited fans gathered outside the gate of Peller and Jarvis's traditional wedding venue in Lagos

Video footage captured the chaotic scene near the security gate as fans pressed in hoping to catch a glimpse of the popular streamers

The clip quickly spread online, sparking a debate about celebrity culture and fan loyalty in Nigeria

A Nigerian man captured the chaotic scene at the entrance of Peller and Jarvis' wedding held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The streamers held their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, and the footage from outside the venue showed just how far their fame has spread, with scores of uninvited fans descending on the gated location hoping to be part of the moment..

The clip posted to TikTok showed a sizeable crowd pressing against the security gate and gathering along the street outside the building.

There was no indication that those gathered had any formal invitation; they had simply shown up.

Fans Prove Their Love Outside the Gate

The scenes outside the venue said something meaningful about the reach Peller and Jarvis built through their content.

While guests celebrated inside, their fans stood outdoors, many of them seemingly unbothered by the fact that they had not been invited.

Reactions as man posts scene from Peller's wedding

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Mallam said:

"No be pride oooo Buh Omo are no see celebrity wey go make me stand outside like this."

@afambuwisdom said:

"Funny enough, na people wey Dey outside na them make the peller grow, if not for fans nothing like celebrity."

@PH-FIESTA said:

"Even if na my cardi B. I can't oo because I know I'm gonna end up stressing myself na to go make money first come back."

@Emmanuel added:

"He would have given them a gift for appreciation even if is a plastic chair or basket to show his gratitude for them being there. Sha nobody was born to be poor and look upon the rich for privileges."

Jarvis claims she is pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller made headlines and captured the attention of blogs for the umpteenth time.

This came just hours after the lovebirds were involved in a heated argument that went viral, with accusations of the man being abusive.

Source: Legit.ng